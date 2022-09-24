Read full article on original website
Arizona releases former Alabama All-American
The Arizona Cardinals have waived safety Deionte Thompson, the NFL team announced on Tuesday. The Cardinals’ official website termed Thompson’s release as a “somewhat surprising roster move” in reporting the team’s decision, which took place in conjunction with Arizona signing outside linebacker Jesse Luketa to the active roster from its practice squad.
CTE pioneer says Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t be playing
The physician who published the first evidence of a link between chronic traumatic encephalopathy and football in 2005 said he wouldn’t have allowed Tua Tagovailoa to return to the Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday or let him play in Thursday night’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joseph Goodman: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ had a good run
There was an unexpected moment of Crimson Tide cultural appreciation on Monday night in Birmingham during a phenomenal concert by the soulful rock band War on Drugs. The outdoor show was at Avondale Brewery and the place was packed for a group whose hazy sound is unique and soothing like an old memory faded at the edges. I’m not a music writer, but War on Drugs is the kind of band everyone’s favorite aunt or uncle probably listens to on a Sunday night while studying for a continuing education course on indigenous woodcraft or comparative literature.
Corliss Waitman becomes South Alabama’s first NFL award winner
Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman of the Denver Broncos is the AFC Special-Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Waitman is the first alumnus of South Alabama to receive an NFL Player of the Week Award. · STEELERS ADD FORMER AUBURN LINEMAN TO STARTING...
Don Hutson, Tim Couch & 10 other all-time great SEC football players who never faced Auburn
The SEC’s schedule rotation has gotten better in recent decades, but it’s still largely a debacle. Consequently, it’s possible for some all-time greats to get through their entire careers without facing one conference team or another. Auburn is no exception. Through the years, some of the SEC’s...
Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
FanDuel promo code: Get $1,000 no sweat first bet for Giants vs. Cowboys on MNF
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The last NFL game of Week 3 is here and anyone who signs up with a FanDuel promo code can bet up to...
5 high school football games to watch in Coastal Alabama in Week 7
BAYSIDE ACADEMY (4-1) AT T.R. MILLER (4-1) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Municipal Stadium, Brewton. Region records: Bayside is 2-1 in Class 4A, Region 1; T.R. Miller is 3-0 The skinny: T.R. Miller has won the last two games in the series in shutout fashion – 14-0 and 35-0. The Tigers lead the overall series 10-4. … Both teams were open last week. Bayside had its four-game season-opening win streak ended at home by Jackson two weeks ago. T.R. Miller has won three straight games since a non-region loss at Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright in Week 2. … Bayside has five players with more than 100 yards rushing, led by Damien Tate (185 yards, 3 TDs) and Tait Moore (205 yards, 4 TDs). Joey Jones is 3 of 4 on FG attempts and has a 44-yard punting average. Brennen Yamane leads the defense with 27 tackles. Teague Broadhead has 21 tackles and 2 sacks. Coach Phil Lazenby is two wins shy of 200 (198-104 in 26 years). … T.R. Miller coach Brent Hubbert is 215-53 overall in 22 years of coaching. The Tigers have rushed for 585 yards in their last two games. Myles Johnson has rushed for 445 yards and 6 TDs on 76 attempts, while D.J. Fountain has gained 274 yards and scored 5 TDs on 57 carries. QB Nathan Commander has passed for 560 yards and 5 TDs. Johnson also leads the team in tackles with 33.
Steelers add former Auburn lineman to starting lineup
Released on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season showed a change on the top line at nose tackle, with Montravius Adams sliding in front of 13-year veteran Tyson Alualu. “He’s been playing better than Tyson,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, “so...
McAfee loses after A.Q. Shipley bashes Joe DeNardo
Things got heated Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show after someone besmirched the name of legendary weatherman Joe DeNardo. Former NFL center, Penn State grad and Moon Area native A.Q. Shipley admitted to McAfee that he wasn’t a fan of his forecasts.
‘Mutual hatred or mutual respect?’ Auburn, Opelika renew high-stakes, intense rivalry
This is an opinion piece. Erik Speakman has been a part of the Auburn-Opelika high school football rivalry for more than two decades. He can describe it in one word: Intense. “I don’t know if you would call it mutual hatred or mutual respect, but it’s always a really intense game and, for at least one night, the teams don’t like each other that much,” said Speakman, the Opelika head coach.
Kira Lewis Jr. working his way back from knee injury
The New Orleans Pelicans opened practice for the 2022-23 NBA season on Tuesday, but guard Kira Lewis Jr. hasn’t quite recovered enough from last year’s knee injury to embrace the full training-camp experience. “Kira looks great,” Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon said on Monday. “He’s not at the...
