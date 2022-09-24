BAYSIDE ACADEMY (4-1) AT T.R. MILLER (4-1) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Municipal Stadium, Brewton. Region records: Bayside is 2-1 in Class 4A, Region 1; T.R. Miller is 3-0 The skinny: T.R. Miller has won the last two games in the series in shutout fashion – 14-0 and 35-0. The Tigers lead the overall series 10-4. … Both teams were open last week. Bayside had its four-game season-opening win streak ended at home by Jackson two weeks ago. T.R. Miller has won three straight games since a non-region loss at Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright in Week 2. … Bayside has five players with more than 100 yards rushing, led by Damien Tate (185 yards, 3 TDs) and Tait Moore (205 yards, 4 TDs). Joey Jones is 3 of 4 on FG attempts and has a 44-yard punting average. Brennen Yamane leads the defense with 27 tackles. Teague Broadhead has 21 tackles and 2 sacks. Coach Phil Lazenby is two wins shy of 200 (198-104 in 26 years). … T.R. Miller coach Brent Hubbert is 215-53 overall in 22 years of coaching. The Tigers have rushed for 585 yards in their last two games. Myles Johnson has rushed for 445 yards and 6 TDs on 76 attempts, while D.J. Fountain has gained 274 yards and scored 5 TDs on 57 carries. QB Nathan Commander has passed for 560 yards and 5 TDs. Johnson also leads the team in tackles with 33.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO