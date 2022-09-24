ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Worcester Warriors suspended by RFU and put into administration

Worcester Warriors have been suspended from playing and will be put into administration after failing to meet a Rugby Football Union funding ultimatum. The financially stricken club had to provide proof of a "credible" plan for the future by 17:00 BST on Monday. The men's team will now be banned...
RUGBY
BBC

Women's Champions League group stage would be 'monumental' for Rangers

Venue: Futebol Campus, Seixal Date: Wednesday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Reaching the group stage of the Women's Champions League would be "monumental", says Rangers head coach Malky Thomson. The SWPL1 winners trail...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Ibrahima Konaté in Contention for Brighton Game

After two and a half weeks of enforced break from action, Liverpool return to the pitch this weekend, hosting Brighton — no longer led by Graham Potter — on Saturday, and — as is always the case after an international break — the hope is that the Reds will have amended their injury situation during the interval.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy