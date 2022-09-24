Read full article on original website
BBC
Jonny Evans: How 'making up the numbers' in training set NI defender on course for 100 caps
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland. Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST. Jonny Evans' Northern...
BBC
Worcester Warriors suspended by RFU and put into administration
Worcester Warriors have been suspended from playing and will be put into administration after failing to meet a Rugby Football Union funding ultimatum. The financially stricken club had to provide proof of a "credible" plan for the future by 17:00 BST on Monday. The men's team will now be banned...
BBC
Women's Champions League group stage would be 'monumental' for Rangers
Venue: Futebol Campus, Seixal Date: Wednesday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Reaching the group stage of the Women's Champions League would be "monumental", says Rangers head coach Malky Thomson. The SWPL1 winners trail...
SB Nation
Ibrahima Konaté in Contention for Brighton Game
After two and a half weeks of enforced break from action, Liverpool return to the pitch this weekend, hosting Brighton — no longer led by Graham Potter — on Saturday, and — as is always the case after an international break — the hope is that the Reds will have amended their injury situation during the interval.
