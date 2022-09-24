Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) scratched on Tuesday, Luis Garcia to start
Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) will not start in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Garcia will make 27th start this season after McCullers Jr. was scratched with an illness. Through 145.1 innings this season, Garcia has accounted for a 24.5% K-rate and a 3.64 expected earned...
numberfire.com
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Chicago on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Gomes will start at catcher after P.J. Higgins was benched versus right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for San Diego on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angele Dodgers. Nola will start behind the plate after Luis Campusano was benched versus their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Nola to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 7.0 FanDuel...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Luis Urias sitting for Brewers on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kolten Wong starting at second base. Wong will bat fifth versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Wong for...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater starting for San Francisco Tuesday
The San Francisco Giants listed Austin Slater as their starting centerfielder for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Slater will bat seventh and cover centerfield Tuesday while Mike Yastrzemski moves to right field and LaMonte Wade Jr. takes the night off. Slater has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Knizner will take over behind the plate after Yadier Molina received a breather in Milwaukee against right-hander Adrian Houser. numberFire's models project Molina to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Rangers' Bubba Thompson batting ninth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Thompson will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Josh Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols hitting sixth in Cardinals' Tuesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Juan Yepez was benched versus right-hander Adrian Houser. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Guardians' Will Brennan batting sixth on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Brennan will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and Cleveland. Tyler Freeman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mark Contreras in center field for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Contreras will patrol center field after Gilberto Celestino was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Lance Lynn, our models project Contreras to score 4.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart behind the plate for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Barnhart will operate at catcher after Eric Haase was given a breather versus right-hander Zack Greinke. numberFire's models project Barnhart to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Athletics starting Cristian Pache in center field on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pache will patrol center field after Seth Brown was moved to left and Tony Kemp was given the night off versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Kemp to score 5.1 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen sitting for Brewers on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. McCutchen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Rowdy Tellez starting at first base. Tellez will bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Tellez for...
numberfire.com
Reds' Jake Fraley batting fourth on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fraley will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Matt Reynolds moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fraley for 11.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore in left field for Mariners on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Moore will man left field after Taylor Trammell was rested at home against his division rivals. numberFire's models project Moore to score 10.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Comments / 0