Green Bay Action Sports Organization settling in to new home, asking community for assistance
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) has been searching for a new home throughout the last couple of months and now has a place to call home. Given only 60 days to move out of its old location, GBASO was able to get everything moved...
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
The benefits of laughter at Eagle Point Senior Living
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living and at Eagle Point, they just might also be experts in laughing. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at how their team creates joyful moments, creating physical benefits for the residents as well. Eagle Point Senior Living is...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Blend Boutique Store in Shawano
(WFRV) – It’s a blend of girl bosses coming together to create a one-of-a-kind market in Shawano. Alexandra, owner of The Blend gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at what you can expect when you visit plus we meet Amber from Young Crafted Co and Jen from Adventures with Jen with a look at their businesses.
Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley
(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
‘Stop down one last time’: Farmers’ Market On Broadway hosts final event of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmers’ Market On Broadway is wrapping up its 2022 season on Wednesday, September 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. After hosting 19 straight weeks with over 90 vendors lining the streets, On Broadway, Inc. is bringing the tradition to a close for the year.
Get registered for the Bellin Women’s Half / Relay / 5k
(WFRV) – It’s a whole weekend of female-inspired empowerment but the hit of this weekend is the Bellin Women’s Half / Relay / 5k. Race Director, Linda Maxwell visited Local 5 Live with how you can still register, what’s new at this year’s event, and other fun ways you can get involved.
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
Oshkosh PD locate vehicle, suspect involved in violent carjacking
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22. According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.
UPDATE: Deadly Calumet County crash cleared, all lanes back open to motorists
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the deadly Calumet County crash involving a dump truck on STH 114. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic on STH 114 are now open. No further details were provided. Local 5 News will...
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
UPDATE: WisDOT gives all clear after crash on US 10 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes of traffic are now open after a crash on US 10 at I-41 in Winnebago County. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the crash around 4:56 p.m. and cleared it at 5:14 p.m. There is no news if anyone was hurt. Local...
‘Hats off’: Iconic Arby’s sign in Green Bay comes down
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing. On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.
‘Do not touch bats’: Brown Co. Public health provides tips, what to do if a bat gets into your house
(WFRV) – World Rabies Day is Wednesday, September 28, and after two positive rabies tests within the last two months, the Brown County Public Health (BCPH) is reminding people to not touch bats. The BCPH has received notification from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene that two of the...
Local agencies warn of caregiver shortage, funding woes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Right now there is a growing problem when it comes to the care of people with disabilities. And we are not talking about the elderly. The biggest threat is for adults 18 to 49. “Even though these people need a little extra help, a...
‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
