ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The benefits of laughter at Eagle Point Senior Living

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living and at Eagle Point, they just might also be experts in laughing. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at how their team creates joyful moments, creating physical benefits for the residents as well. Eagle Point Senior Living is...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
De Pere, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
Lifestyle
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Blend Boutique Store in Shawano

(WFRV) – It’s a blend of girl bosses coming together to create a one-of-a-kind market in Shawano. Alexandra, owner of The Blend gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at what you can expect when you visit plus we meet Amber from Young Crafted Co and Jen from Adventures with Jen with a look at their businesses.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley

(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Local Life#Localevent#Popcorn#Parade#The De Pere Fire Rescue#De Pere Fire Rescue
wearegreenbay.com

Get registered for the Bellin Women’s Half / Relay / 5k

(WFRV) – It’s a whole weekend of female-inspired empowerment but the hit of this weekend is the Bellin Women’s Half / Relay / 5k. Race Director, Linda Maxwell visited Local 5 Live with how you can still register, what’s new at this year’s event, and other fun ways you can get involved.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD locate vehicle, suspect involved in violent carjacking

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22. According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wearegreenbay.com

Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Hats off’: Iconic Arby’s sign in Green Bay comes down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing. On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local agencies warn of caregiver shortage, funding woes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Right now there is a growing problem when it comes to the care of people with disabilities. And we are not talking about the elderly. The biggest threat is for adults 18 to 49. “Even though these people need a little extra help, a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy