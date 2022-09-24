ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years.

The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida, and it is the primary event for Black retailers, artists and non-profits to connect with the local community.

Comments / 24

Scott Reash
4d ago

is this not kinda radical? if it was only whites there would be protests going on. I never check skin color or ethnicity of a owner of a business. if it catches my eye or the food smells good I will go in and thats how it should be

