Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs woman killed in Pocono Township crash

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A 73-year-old woman died after a crash in the Poconos on Tuesday. Nancy Bocchini, of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hallet Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said Tom Yanac, county coroner. It's not yet known if an autopsy...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
BETHLEHEM, PA
fox29.com

Police: No injuries reported in 5 car train derailment in Bethlehem

PHILADELPHIA - No injuries have been reported after authorities say five train cars became displaced from the tracks Tuesday night in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Emergency crews responded to the train tracks near Riverside Drive and West 2nd Street around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson from the Northampton Police Department said investigators are...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman killed in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a woman is dead after a crash near Tannersville. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road just off Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. A vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Officials say 73-year-old Nancy Bocchini...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Allentown, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

73-year-old pronounced dead after Monroe County crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Monroe County Tuesday evening according to officials. The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a single vehicle crashed into a tree near Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. Investigators say...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown’s pursuit of red-light cameras to address crashes is misguided | Letter

So now Allentown wants to pursue anti-driving measures like red-light cameras and municipal radar following a crash in which a pedestrian was killed near Dieruff High School. Both of these are currently illegal under state law. Then it wants to lower speed limits, which may or may not be legal depending upon who owns the road, and possibly if traffic studies were done that support this. It also wants various traffic calming, which may or may not be allowed.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County coroner was called to a crash Tuesday afternoon in Pocono Township. One person died after the one-vehicle crash on Hallet Road, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. The area was closed while township police investigated. No word on what led to the crash.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
#Bike#Accident
WFMZ-TV Online

South Heidelberg honors cops, firefighter who saved man

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Three first responders in Berks County were honored Tuesday night for saving a man's life. Two South Heidelberg Township police officers and a Womelsdorf fire official were the first to arrive at a Heidelberg Township home on Sept. 10, when a 67-year-old man was in cardiac arrest, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. Anthony Rutch, 49, surrendered to authorities Wednesday on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other offenses, said the county district attorney's office.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break closes roads in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County. A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive. Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called after small plane crashes in yard in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The coroner is on the scene after a plane crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Wednesday. The crash was reported at the 1400 block of Keystone Road shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in the yard of a home.
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 56, killed in Palmer Township crash

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Thursday. Krishna Devi, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue in Palmer Township, the coroner said. She died of multiple injuries.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dump truck carrying sand hits vehicles, overturns in Raritan Twp.; 3 hurt

RARITAN TWP., Pa. - Three people were hurt after a crash involving four vehicles, including a dump truck, in Hunterdon County, New Jersey Tuesday morning. The Raritan Township Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Route 31 by mile marker 25 for a report of a crash involving three passenger vehicles and an overturned dump truck around 9:20 a.m.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man who stole bobcat from Monroe County zoo gets probation

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man who stole a bobcat from a zoo in Monroe County won't be spending time behind bars. 45-year-old Semyon Levit, of Bushkill, was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday. Levit had admitted to taking the animal from the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

