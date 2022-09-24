Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs woman killed in Pocono Township crash
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A 73-year-old woman died after a crash in the Poconos on Tuesday. Nancy Bocchini, of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hallet Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said Tom Yanac, county coroner. It's not yet known if an autopsy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails under Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several train cars ended up off their tracks while crossing the Lehigh River in Bethlehem. Part of the train derailed just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday under the Hill to Hill Bridge, Bethlehem police said. Only the conductor was on board, and no injuries were reported, said emergency...
fox29.com
Police: No injuries reported in 5 car train derailment in Bethlehem
PHILADELPHIA - No injuries have been reported after authorities say five train cars became displaced from the tracks Tuesday night in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Emergency crews responded to the train tracks near Riverside Drive and West 2nd Street around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson from the Northampton Police Department said investigators are...
Woman killed in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a woman is dead after a crash near Tannersville. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road just off Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. A vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Officials say 73-year-old Nancy Bocchini...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
pahomepage.com
73-year-old pronounced dead after Monroe County crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Monroe County Tuesday evening according to officials. The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a single vehicle crashed into a tree near Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. Investigators say...
Allentown’s pursuit of red-light cameras to address crashes is misguided | Letter
So now Allentown wants to pursue anti-driving measures like red-light cameras and municipal radar following a crash in which a pedestrian was killed near Dieruff High School. Both of these are currently illegal under state law. Then it wants to lower speed limits, which may or may not be legal depending upon who owns the road, and possibly if traffic studies were done that support this. It also wants various traffic calming, which may or may not be allowed.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County coroner was called to a crash Tuesday afternoon in Pocono Township. One person died after the one-vehicle crash on Hallet Road, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. The area was closed while township police investigated. No word on what led to the crash.
Three cars on 172-car train derail in Bethlehem, cops say no danger to public (PHOTOS)
Three of 172 rail cars passing through Bethlehem tipped over Tuesday night, railroad operator Norfolk Southern said. City police labeled the incident a partial train derailment. “There is no danger to the public from this incident,” the police department posted to its Facebook page. There were no injuries, Norfolk...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Heidelberg honors cops, firefighter who saved man
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Three first responders in Berks County were honored Tuesday night for saving a man's life. Two South Heidelberg Township police officers and a Womelsdorf fire official were the first to arrive at a Heidelberg Township home on Sept. 10, when a 67-year-old man was in cardiac arrest, authorities said.
Lehigh Valley couple dies following crash on Route 309
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. Anthony Rutch, 49, surrendered to authorities Wednesday on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other offenses, said the county district attorney's office.
fox29.com
Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say. According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived. The Lehigh...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies after getting pinned underneath door of her vehicle in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County woman died Sunday after an accident in her driveway. Sharon Lee Pecka, 72, was found pinned underneath the driver’s door of her vehicle at the 3100 block of Fern Lane in Upper Saucon Township, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break closes roads in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County. A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive. Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called after small plane crashes in yard in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The coroner is on the scene after a plane crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Wednesday. The crash was reported at the 1400 block of Keystone Road shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in the yard of a home.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 56, killed in Palmer Township crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Thursday. Krishna Devi, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue in Palmer Township, the coroner said. She died of multiple injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck carrying sand hits vehicles, overturns in Raritan Twp.; 3 hurt
RARITAN TWP., Pa. - Three people were hurt after a crash involving four vehicles, including a dump truck, in Hunterdon County, New Jersey Tuesday morning. The Raritan Township Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Route 31 by mile marker 25 for a report of a crash involving three passenger vehicles and an overturned dump truck around 9:20 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who stole bobcat from Monroe County zoo gets probation
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man who stole a bobcat from a zoo in Monroe County won't be spending time behind bars. 45-year-old Semyon Levit, of Bushkill, was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday. Levit had admitted to taking the animal from the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in...
