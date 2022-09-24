ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WATCH: Alabama working to flip multiple top 2023 recruits

Alabama football is working to flip multiple top 2023 recruits. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a look at some of Alabama’s top flip targets on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below:
Will Anderson delivers a scary message to Alabama’s opponent moving forward

He plays to the style Nick Saban loves, but even Will Anderson is only starting to understand his coach’s passion for ‘hateful competitors.’. Alabama is excited to take its performance from Vanderbilt on the road to Arkansas. After a tough test versus Texas, Anderson prepares to see the intensity of the Crimson Tide’s defense in a hostile environment. Coach Saban had many defenses in the past in Tuscaloosa that loved quieting the crowd of the opposing team. Alabama’s defensive groups in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017 made opposing fans feel helpless when they entered the territory. The Crimson Tide endured some challenging road tests in 2021, including matchups against Florida, Texas A&M, and Auburn. It suffered a loss to the Aggies, but last season prepared Anderson and others to fight for a victory against Texas to open this year. The contest was not pretty, Steve Sarkisian produced an excellent game plan, Alabama played sloppy, but Saban’s team found a way to win on the road in a tough place.
Alabama’s defense is playing like defenses of old in the Nick Saban era

The “Fire Pete Golding” chants have grown quiet among the Alabama fan base. People wanted to see the return of dominance on defense, and this Crimson Tide team is playing like the defenses of old in the Nick Saban era. Coach Golding has athletes getting home with pressure on quarterbacks, the Tide has allowed only two touchdowns, and it ranks in the top 10 in several categories in college football. Alabama is flying around the field, making crushing hits with bad intentions, and maintaining discipline. Will Anderson is the unit’s leader, but several others have started stepping up to help him. Jaylen Moody leads the defense for total tackles (25) and Henry To’oto’o is playing much better.
Alabama WR JoJo Earle returned to practice in prep for Arkansas

He did dry-land running last week, but JoJo Earle has returned to practice for Alabama football. On Tuesday, the sophomore wide receiver participated fully in drills. He suffered a foot fracture in preseason camp on August 10, and the injury forced him to miss six to eight weeks. It has been seven weeks since the mishap, and Earle may be ready to go for Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas. He brings the speed and quickness that Alabama’s been lacking at receiver, but he’s also a good punt returner. Earle dressed out and went through pregame drills for the Vanderbilt game, but he did not play. We will see what happens, but Earle is back on the practice field.
Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady

Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum could see Alabama losing to Arkansas

Alabama is a program that has been known for being the most dominant in college football over recent history, but it seems that could be shifting over to Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked beatable in their narrow 20-19 win over Texas — a team they were favored to defeat by a larger margin — and it’s easy to get the sense they might not finish out as top dog. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently said he could see Arkansas being a team that defeats Alabama.
tdalabamamag.com

Is Will Anderson just getting warmed up for a potential Heisman-like season?

Was a frustrating performance against Texas needed to get Will Anderson going?. It looks that way, especially how he’s attacked quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Anderson posted 3.5 of his team-high 4.5 sacks against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. He amassed 10 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown in two weeks. Anderson led the charge in Alabama suffocating Vanderbilt’s offense with five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 55-3 victory for the Crimson Tide.
hotelnewsresource.com

The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
tdalabamamag.com

Georgia Tech becomes the third head coaching vacancy for Bill O’Brien

A new name has been added to a list of head coaching vacancies that want Bill O’Brien. Georgia Tech joins Nebraska and Arizona State as a program expressing interest in Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The news came Monday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel as O’Brien is second on the Yellow...
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

