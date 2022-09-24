Read full article on original website
WATCH: Alabama working to flip multiple top 2023 recruits
Alabama football is working to flip multiple top 2023 recruits. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a look at some of Alabama’s top flip targets on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below:
Alabama commits continue to recruit 5-Star DE Keon Keeley ahead of official visit
Alabama football’s 2023 commits are continuing to recruit Keon Keeley ahead of his official visit to UA. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plans to officially visit Alabama next weekend when the Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
Will Anderson delivers a scary message to Alabama’s opponent moving forward
He plays to the style Nick Saban loves, but even Will Anderson is only starting to understand his coach’s passion for ‘hateful competitors.’. Alabama is excited to take its performance from Vanderbilt on the road to Arkansas. After a tough test versus Texas, Anderson prepares to see the intensity of the Crimson Tide’s defense in a hostile environment. Coach Saban had many defenses in the past in Tuscaloosa that loved quieting the crowd of the opposing team. Alabama’s defensive groups in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017 made opposing fans feel helpless when they entered the territory. The Crimson Tide endured some challenging road tests in 2021, including matchups against Florida, Texas A&M, and Auburn. It suffered a loss to the Aggies, but last season prepared Anderson and others to fight for a victory against Texas to open this year. The contest was not pretty, Steve Sarkisian produced an excellent game plan, Alabama played sloppy, but Saban’s team found a way to win on the road in a tough place.
Alabama’s defense is playing like defenses of old in the Nick Saban era
The “Fire Pete Golding” chants have grown quiet among the Alabama fan base. People wanted to see the return of dominance on defense, and this Crimson Tide team is playing like the defenses of old in the Nick Saban era. Coach Golding has athletes getting home with pressure on quarterbacks, the Tide has allowed only two touchdowns, and it ranks in the top 10 in several categories in college football. Alabama is flying around the field, making crushing hits with bad intentions, and maintaining discipline. Will Anderson is the unit’s leader, but several others have started stepping up to help him. Jaylen Moody leads the defense for total tackles (25) and Henry To’oto’o is playing much better.
Alabama WR JoJo Earle returned to practice in prep for Arkansas
He did dry-land running last week, but JoJo Earle has returned to practice for Alabama football. On Tuesday, the sophomore wide receiver participated fully in drills. He suffered a foot fracture in preseason camp on August 10, and the injury forced him to miss six to eight weeks. It has been seven weeks since the mishap, and Earle may be ready to go for Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas. He brings the speed and quickness that Alabama’s been lacking at receiver, but he’s also a good punt returner. Earle dressed out and went through pregame drills for the Vanderbilt game, but he did not play. We will see what happens, but Earle is back on the practice field.
Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady
Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
Photo Gallery from Alabama football Monday practice ahead of Arkansas
Alabama football practiced in jerseys and shorts Monday ahead of its game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama athletics.
Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game
Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Paul Finebaum could see Alabama losing to Arkansas
Alabama is a program that has been known for being the most dominant in college football over recent history, but it seems that could be shifting over to Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked beatable in their narrow 20-19 win over Texas — a team they were favored to defeat by a larger margin — and it’s easy to get the sense they might not finish out as top dog. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently said he could see Arkansas being a team that defeats Alabama.
Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out
The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.
Is Will Anderson just getting warmed up for a potential Heisman-like season?
Was a frustrating performance against Texas needed to get Will Anderson going?. It looks that way, especially how he’s attacked quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Anderson posted 3.5 of his team-high 4.5 sacks against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. He amassed 10 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown in two weeks. Anderson led the charge in Alabama suffocating Vanderbilt’s offense with five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 55-3 victory for the Crimson Tide.
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
Alabama LB Will Anderson named SEC Co-defensive player of the week from Vanderbilt game
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The conference honor is the sixth of his career and the Crimson Tide’s third this season. Defensive Player of the Week. Will Anderson Jr. Spent the night...
Georgia Tech becomes the third head coaching vacancy for Bill O’Brien
A new name has been added to a list of head coaching vacancies that want Bill O’Brien. Georgia Tech joins Nebraska and Arizona State as a program expressing interest in Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The news came Monday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel as O’Brien is second on the Yellow...
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
Patrons respond to concerns of overcrowded bars and restaurants on Tuscaloosa's The Strip
It's game day in Tuscaloosa as Alabama faced off against Vanderbilt on Saturday. "People are ready to celebrate. Everyone comes and it's so much fun," said University of Alabama senior Skyler Pitchell. Plenty of people were walking along The Strip on Saturday before the Crimson Tide's conference opener and many...
