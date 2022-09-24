He plays to the style Nick Saban loves, but even Will Anderson is only starting to understand his coach’s passion for ‘hateful competitors.’. Alabama is excited to take its performance from Vanderbilt on the road to Arkansas. After a tough test versus Texas, Anderson prepares to see the intensity of the Crimson Tide’s defense in a hostile environment. Coach Saban had many defenses in the past in Tuscaloosa that loved quieting the crowd of the opposing team. Alabama’s defensive groups in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017 made opposing fans feel helpless when they entered the territory. The Crimson Tide endured some challenging road tests in 2021, including matchups against Florida, Texas A&M, and Auburn. It suffered a loss to the Aggies, but last season prepared Anderson and others to fight for a victory against Texas to open this year. The contest was not pretty, Steve Sarkisian produced an excellent game plan, Alabama played sloppy, but Saban’s team found a way to win on the road in a tough place.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO