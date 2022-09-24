Read full article on original website
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
Police shooting: Man charged for allegedly breaking into CPD facility during active shooter training
A man previously arrested for car theft climbed a fire escape and pointed unloaded guns at officers during SWAT active shooter training, authorities said.
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Chicago shooting: Police shoot intruder inside Homan Square CPD facility, Supt. David Brown says
A man previously arrested for car theft climbed a fire escape and pointed unloaded guns at officers during SWAT active shooter training, authorities said.
Chicago shooting: Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the South Side, Chicago police said.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park
CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen
POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say
The man approached the woman and began pulling her towards a van when she was able to escape, police say
cwbchicago.com
2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer
Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
cwbchicago.com
13-time felon pickpocketed CTA passengers while on bail for pickpocketing CTA passengers and robbery: prosecutors
Hey, Chicago! Let’s say “hello” to Albert Fields. Again. You may remember him as the 13-time convicted felon (including a 1981 murder) who was charged with robbery, theft, and identity theft two years ago for crimes allegedly committed while working with a pickpocket team on the CTA train system downtown.
Chicago Journal
Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew
CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
fox32chicago.com
Armed robberies reported near Mount Greenwood
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for small businesses in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood after a pair of armed robberies in the area. In both incidents, three masked gunmen entered small retail establishments and proceeded to take money and merchandise, police said. The robberies occurred at the following...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 18-year-old during domestic incident
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old over the weekend. Zack Park, 34, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Park allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old Saturday in the 5600 block of St. Louis during a domestic related incident.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 men killed, both found shot in head in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - Two men died after being found with gunshot wounds to their heads Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:05 a.m., police say a 30-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in front of a home in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue. Inside the home, a 31-year-old man...
947wls.com
Guy got his car stolen in Chicago… and 3 hours later it happened to him AGAIN
Corey Simons considers himself pretty lucky after this, but you may not agree…. He got his car stolen twice in one night within the span of 3 hours! First, his 2017 Jaguar SUV was taken from an auto shop in Bucktown. It was promptly recovered by police in East Garfield Park thanks to a GPS tracker on the car.
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
