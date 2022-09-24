ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Lawyer pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol riot after he was identified through TikTok videos

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PROHh_0i8qPZc400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuUOl_0i8qPZc400
Chad Clifton and David Johnston seek on Capitol CCTV

Department of Justice

  • A disgraced South Carolina attorney has pleaded guilty to charges related to the storming of the Capitol.
  • David Johnston was identified from TikTok and Facebook live videos.
  • He was charged alongside his neighbor Chad Clifton , with whom he traveled to Washington DC.

A South Carolina attorney has pleaded guilty to charges related to storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

David Johnston, 66, from Summerville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, according to court documents.

The documents read that Johnston entered the Capitol after traveling to DC to attend a rally for former President Donald Trump.

The court presented a number of photos and screenshots from videos of Johnston in the Capitol building, wearing a Trump hat.

According to South Carolina news site The State , Johnston was a lawyer at the George Sink personal injury law firm but was fired after his arrest in May 2022 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlUbt_0i8qPZc400
David Johnston seen in videos at the Capitol siege

Department of Justice

The charges against Johnston have been made in conjunction with those against Chad Clifton, Johnston's neighbor. The two stormed the Capitol after traveling to Washington DC together.

However, Clifton is still considering a plea deal offered by the prosecutor, reported The Post and Courier.

In days after his arrest in May, Johnston was fired by his law firm and his license to practice law in South Carolina was suspended by the state's supreme court.

The pair were identified after two anonymous witnesses identified them from their TikTok and Facebook live videos, which Clifton captioned "Storming the capital building" and "Yes, this was right after storming the Capitol," court documents read.

A search warrant was issued to investigate Clifton's Facebook account, in which it was found he described his involvement in the storm as a "great day."

CCTV footage from the Capitol also shows Johnston and Clifton there, who could be identified through corroboration with their social media documentation.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 70

science is truth
4d ago

Well job lost license gone jail time a coming guess it was all worth it. What’s you going to due when you come out of jail? Maybe dig ditches😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply(1)
39
Viva Satire!
4d ago

When Attorneys take part in a Coup and Insurrection, you know that they are BatxxxxCrazy like the Former President they worship.

Reply(5)
50
nightmare
3d ago

magats are done! algorithms know who and where you are.

Reply
25
Related
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
State
South Carolina State
Summerville, SC
Government
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Johnston
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Capitol Grounds#State#Department Of Justice#The Post And Courier
TheDailyBeast

Trump Attorney Admits She Searched Mar-a-Lago for Records Before FBI Raid

A Trump attorney told a New York State court Wednesday via affidavit that she personally scoured the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and office, just days before the FBI raided the estate for highly sensitive documents. Alina Habba, who described Trump’s possible espionage “mundane” on the “Charlie Kirk Show,” said she searched “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc,” on May 5 with explicit permission from Trump, in an effort to track down documents related to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization. The search raises concerns over what documents she may have seen, and whether or not she had the proper clearance in order to handle the documents. Habba’s search scanned the same areas that the FBI would later discover varied classified documents, a revelation that will likely land her an interview in the Department of Justice investigation, according to Politico.
POTUS
MSNBC

Herschel Walker voluntarily brings up a subject he ought to avoid

With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Herschel Walker has a great many choices about what he wants to talk about, and which issues he wants voters to be thinking about in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. With this in mind, as HuffPost noted, the Republican made an odd choice yesterday.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Business Insider

Business Insider

636K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy