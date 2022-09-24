ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Round-Up: Coaches Report Harsin Absent in Recruiting

By allHOGS Staff
 4 days ago

WWE star has Vols' back, Saban tells DBs they're not allowed to do this, Auburn QB dad doesn't hold back on podcast, Tennessee loses key player for Florida game, Boutte decides to miss LSU's game, Manning could be new QB at Penn State and much more

LSU football follows the basketball team's example by ending up on NCAA probation, injuries significant in Tennessee-Florida game, nothing good coming out of Auburn, everyone thinks they're hosting nation's best player today, Bulldogs to face coachless team in Starkville, Manning shows off arm for James Franklin at Penn State in hopes of offer, and much more on this Sept. 24 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

Top Wide Receiver Added to Stellar 2023 Bama Class

The University of Alabama recruiting Class of 2023 made a strong bid to finish atop the final rankings this year when it landed prize wide receiver Jalen Hale on Wednesday afternoon. The wide receiver from Longview, Texas...

Another Crimson Tide Players Hits Transfer Portal

After a big offseason of transfer portal entries and exits, another Crimson Tide player has officially entered the transfer portal. Redshirt junior defensive lineman...

Saban Has Rule All Defensive Backs Must Follow

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When it comes to playing defensive back at Alabama, there's one rule from head coach Nick Saban that all players are meant to abide by...

Auburn Loses Second of Top 3 Quarterbacks

Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is set to undergo surgery, according to Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live (On3). According to Hokanson, Calzada will apply for a medical redshirt and is unlikely to dress out on Saturday. With starter TJ Finley out with an injury, this means...

Father of Tigers' QB Doesn't Hold Back on His Thoughts

There's been a lot of frustration about the Auburn offense through the first three games of the season. David Finley, the father of Auburn quarterback TJ Finley, joined...

HS Coaches Report Harsin Absent in Auburn Recruiting

The 2023 recruiting class for the state of Alabama is considered by some to be a generational class - there are seven five-star players, with eleven top 100 prospects and 15 top 200 recruits. As of Wednesday morning, Auburn's 2023 recruiting...

Florida Injury Report Getting Long This Week

The Florida Gators midweek injury report for Week 4 includes five players ruled out vs. Tennessee, including two starters...

Son of Former NFL QB Elevated to No. 2 QB

Redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna has grasped onto the Florida Gators' backup quarterback role, head coach Billy Napier shared on Wednesday during the SEC Coaches teleconference. Kitna, son of former 14-year NFL quarterback...

Key Match-Ups That Could Decide Tennessee-Florida

Saturday will feature the first ranked matchup between No. 20 Florida (2-1) and No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) since 2017, with the Volunteers heavily favored to snap a five-game skid against the Gators and defeat UF for just the second time since 2005. Ultimately, this game is going to come down to...

Pipeline of Elite Athletes
From IMG to Georgia to Continue?

The University of Georgia is no stranger to recruiting elite talent out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. In 2019, Georgia signed the No. 1 player in America in Nolan Smith who graduated from IMG though he's a Savannah, Georgia native. Nonetheless, the pipeline from the college preparatory system at IMG...

Does Georgia Have Best Safeties in America?

On the surface, losing eight NFL draft picks from one defense over a single offseason would mean that the unit wouldn't look nearly the same as it did the previous season. That was the thought process for many...

Bennett Breaks Down National Title Play Call

Being a national championship quarterback at the University of Georgia comes with a lot of perks. Especially in the case of Stetson Bennett. The sixth-year signal-caller took advantage...

WR Boutte to Miss New Mexico Game Saturday

The Tigers will be without All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte Saturday night in their matchup against New Mexico. Boutte will be with his girlfriend...

Tigers to Host Two of Nation's Best QB Recruits

LSU continues to assert their dominance on the recruitment trail as they prepare for another major weekend in Death Valley. Hosting a pair of blue-chip quarterbacks...

First LSU Basketball, Now Football on NCAA Probation

The NCAA has handed LSU’s football program a one year probation and gave former offensive line coach James Cregg a three-year...

Bowling Green Coach Won't Be at Game Today

Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler will not be making the trip for the Falcons' matchup on Saturday against Mississippi State due to...

Mississippi State Hauls in Top 10 Recruiting Class

Mississippi State's baseball program has once again brought in one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. The Bulldogs' class of 2022 is listed as the...

Three Ways Bulldogs Must Improve This Week

Mississippi State had a tough showing against LSU to open up conference play but will be looking to rebound against Bowling Green on Saturday. Nearly everything went wrong...

Missouri Defense Ready for Any Auburn QB

When the Missouri Tigers head to Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday for their Week 4 matchup, Auburn will have a new starting quarterback taking snaps. It was announced...

Tigers' Defense Has Much to Clean Up Saturday

It will be a Tiger-on-Tiger matchup, as the Missouri Tigers are set to hit the road to take on the Auburn Tigers to start SEC play. However, which Missouri team...

Mizzou Must Get Better Across the Board

SEC play is never easy, and the Tigers will have to travel to take on an Auburn team coming off a beatdown...

Broeker Challenges Freshman Jayden Williams to 'Bring It'

The Rebels’ offensive line has shown noticeable improvements through each week of the 2022 season. In Week 3 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, they had...

Eli Manning Fakes Resume to Walk On at Penn State

No one has ever doubted Eli Manning's talent. Chad Powers, on the other hand? That's a different story. The former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion went undercover...

4-Star Guard Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

MADISON, Miss., -- The college football regular season is in full swing at the moment, but it is still recruiting season for the Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team and coach Kermit Davis. The Ole Miss 2023 recruitment class...

Charlotte Now Statement Game for South Carolina

Sample sizes are everything in sports, and so far, South Carolina's sample size tells us they are talented but inconsistent. They've played three games so far and have been largely uninspiring. Things should improve...

Satterfield Wants Gamecocks Fans to be Patient

South Carolina's offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has received public scrutiny after the Gamecocks' slow offensive start. Fans often look for a fall man, and Satterfield projects as a perfect candidate. However, the responsibility of poor play calling...

Beamer Takes Rattler Back to Basics This Week

For better and worse, the news cycle determines the public perception of relevant figures. The more positive press one garners, the more the public likes you. Unfortunately, that trend also flips the other way. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has undergone...

Vols Star Receiver Out for Florida Game

Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is reportedly out for the Vols Top-20 showdown against Florida on Saturday afternoon. Pete Thamel broke...

WWE Superstar, Former Vols Athlete, Picks on Game Day

ESPN's flagship College GameDay show is in Knoxville this weekend for No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee. The excitement for the Vols' second matchup against a Top-20 opponent this season is at an all-time high as...

Recruiting Weekend Could Determine
Tennessee Football Future

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also...

Top 100 Recruit to Make Decision on Aggies Wednesday

It is time for David Hicks. Multiple reports say the Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive lineman will come off the board...

Ex-Aggies QB Out for Season with Surgery

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada was expected to be the favorite to win the starting job at Auburn. Now, his season has come to an end. According to multiple reports, Calzada will...

All Aggies Staff Predictions: vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks are making final preparations for their game on Saturday at 6 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dubbed the 'Southwest Classic,' the most recent matchups have been...

