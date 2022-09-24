ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD moves to alert families to the deadly dangers of fentanyl

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago

The Wichita Falls Independent School District has partnered with Crime Stoppers to get out a warning on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has killed at least 18 young people in Wichita Falls in 2022.

"Over the next few weeks, we will be providing educational presentations about fentanyl in all of our secondary schools," the district said in a message to parents. "Secondary parents - you will receive more information from your child's campus once those presentations have been scheduled."

Just during the past weekend, fentanyl is suspected in the deaths or three young people in Wichita Falls, including a 13-year-old boy.

"As parents, you can help us by talking with your child about fentanyl and the risks associated with it," the district said. "To assist you, we have created an area on our website that includes more information about fentanyl and other resources that may be helpful to you. That information can be found at www.wfisd.net/fentanyl."

WFISD will put Naloxone at every campus and the district's nursing staff has been trained on how to properly use it. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including fentanyl. The district will also provide educational presentations on the drug in all secondary schools.

Fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin, is often contained in pills that appear to be legal prescriptions, such as Percocet, OxyContin or Xanax pills. Often these are counterfeit pills that contain unregulated amounts of fentanyl. The Wichita Falls Police Department was warned that sometimes a single counterfeit pill is enough to kill. Police and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office will prosecute people suspected of providing fentanyl as murder suspect in cases that result in death.

Three people in Wichita Falls have already been charged with murder.

Signs of a fentanyl overdose include:

Cannot be woken up or not movingBreathing slow or absentDiscoloration of lips and nailsChoking or coughing, gurgling soundsCold or clammy skinDizziness or disorientationPupils extremely small

Anyone who suspects a person is suffering from a fentanyl overdose is advised to call 911 immediately.

B93

Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death

Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
