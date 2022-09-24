ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Cameron Norrie suffers defeat on Laver Cup debut as Team World draw level at 4-4

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6NgI_0i8qOtOV00

Cameron Norrie was unable to step into Rafael Nadal’s shoes on the second day of the Laver Cup with Team Europe and Team World level at 4-4 come the conclusion of the afternoon session at the O2 on Saturday.

British number one Norrie was tasked with replacing Nadal, who had played in a emotional doubles clash with Roger Federer on Friday night but always appeared unlikely to feature in the singles at the Ryder Cup-style team competition.

American Taylor Fritz was Norrie’s opponent for the second match of the session in what was an 11th meeting between the pair, the most recent being in the Davis Cup earlier this month.

Norrie won on that occasion but went down 6-1 4-6 10-8 in London to the 24-year-old, who helped keep Team World firmly in title contention after team-mate Felix Auger-Aliassime lost at the start of the day to Matteo Berrettini.

World number 12 Fritz said on-court: “There is a really big difference between 6-2 and 4-4. Both of us were feeling the nerves out there but I love being in these positions and I was just glad I was able to do it for the team.”

Friday night had been all about Federer’s last competitive appearance but barely 12 hours after his tearful goodbye he was back on the Team Europe bench to offer support to his counterparts at the event he helped to create.

Berrettini had been drafted in to take the playing position of the Swiss great and proved a more than adequate replacement by continuing his dominance over Auger-Aliassime with a fourth win from their five meetings but only after another marathon contest between the duo.

I'm really happy obviously for the win, but I feel like this weekend we're kind of celebrating something bigger than Laver Cup, than tennis. It's just him.

The Italian had needed almost three hours to beat the young pretender at the Laver Cup in Boston last year and had to dig deep again to win 7-6 (11) 4-6 10-7 with his best tennis saved until the tie-breaker where a booming forehand winner, 132mph ace and sumptuous drop shot saw him home.

Federer had provided in-game coaching for the former Wimbledon finalist and the advice was gratefully received by the world number 15 after a memorable previous evening.

“Just really happy to be here and honoured to represent Team Europe instead of him in singles,” Berrettini said.

“Having the chances to, you know, live what we lived yesterday is something that’s going to be stuck in my heart and my brain forever.

“I’m not lying when I say that I’m here because of him. Like he was really the one that I was looking up to. He was the one that I was supporting, cheering for him. I was getting upset, I remember crying after he lost the finals in 2009 in Australia because he was crying.

“For me, living these moments is something really that means everything. It was tough to sleep. I didn’t get a lot of sleep, but at the same time I was really pumped to step in and give my best.

“I’m really happy obviously for the win, but I feel like this weekend we’re kind of celebrating something bigger than Laver Cup, than tennis. It’s just him.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
newschain

Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped

Rugby league is set to scrap automatic promotion and relegation to its top tier and elevate clubs on the basis of a new grading system under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its 12-year ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport. Clubs will be categorised...
RUGBY
newschain

Dettori’s team win Barney Curley Cup

Frankie Dettori led his team to success in the inaugural Barney Curley Charity Cup at Bellewstown. The event followed on from the hugely successful Barney Curley raceday at Bellewstown 12 months ago, which raised over €100,000 for the late trainer’s charity Direct Aid for Africa (DAFA). Two teams...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Roger Federer
newschain

Alex Albon ready to race in Singapore Grand Prix after health scare

Alex Albon will take part in this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, three weeks after he suffered respiratory failure and was left on a ventilator. The London-born Williams driver endured complications from surgery when he was sidelined from the last round in Italy with appendicitis. But the 26-year-old insists he...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the...
POLITICS
newschain

What next for Scotland after winning promotion to Nations League Group A?

Scotland finished top of Nations League Group B1 with a goalless draw against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Here, PA News agency looks at the ramifications of the resultant promotion to the elite level of the next Nations League campaign and the impact winning the group will have on qualification for the 2024 European Championship.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laver Cup#Davis Cup#Ryder Cup#Team World#O2#British#American#Swiss#Auger Aliassime
newschain

Gareth Southgate vows to stick to principles as he plots World Cup success

Gareth Southgate vowed to keep doing things his way regardless of the external noise and pressures as the England manager mulls over his World Cup squad selection and plots success in Qatar. This was always going to be a unique year given the tournament’s winter scheduling but the last few...
FIFA
newschain

No Arc bid for Verry Elleegant

Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard has expressed his anger after confirming Verry Elleegant will miss the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe following France Galop’s decision to limit the field to 20 runners. The winner of last year’s Melbourne Cup and victorious at the highest level on no less than 11...
ANIMALS
newschain

Titleholder team dreaming of first Japanese Arc success

Trainer Toru Kurita admits it would be a dream come true if Titleholder can provide Japan with an elusive first victory in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Sunday. It has been an ongoing quest for the Japanese to claim Europe’s premier middle-distance prize, with...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sir Mo Farah to miss London Marathon after sustaining hip injury

Sir Mo Farah has pulled out of Sunday’s London Marathon due to a hip injury. The four-time Olympic gold medallist, 39, suffered a problem to his right hip in training and will not be fit. He said: “I’ve been training really hard over the past few months and I’d...
WORLD
newschain

O’Brien has Luxembourg ready to peak

Aidan O’Brien does not want the ground to get too testing at ParisLongchamp ahead of Luxembourg’s bid for glory in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Previously successful in the showpiece event with Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016, the Ballydoyle handler houses the ante-post favourite for this year’s renewal in this son of Camelot.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy