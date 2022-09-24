ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche, TX

Big Country Rewind: Comanche knocks off No. 3 Albany; Stephenville wins thriller

By Staff reports
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

ALBANY – Sawyer Wilkerson and Cayden Davis combined for 288 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including one each in the pivotal fourth quarter, as Comanche beat Albany 31-28 in a non-district game Friday at Robert Nail Memorial Stadium.

It’s the second straight loss for Albany (3-2), ranked No. 3 in Class 2A Division II. The Lions played without starting quarterback Cole Chapman and running back Coy Lefevre for the second straight week. No. 2 2A DI Hawley beat the Lions 26-14 last week in Albany.

Yet Albany led 14-0 as Adam Hill ran 50 and 5 yards for TDs – the latter with 8:30 left in the first quarter after a Wyatt Windham interception set the Lions up at the Comanche 14-yard line. Hill led Albany with 128 yards on 22 carries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hd6XF_0i8qOprb00

Wilkerson ran 12 yards for a Comanche TD in the first quarter, and Comanche tied the game on Miguel Martinez’s 65-yard interception return for a TD.

Albany led 21-14 at halftime, thanks to London Fuentes’ 10-yard TD pass to Windham 10 with 17 seconds left in the second quarter.

Carlos Esquivel kicked a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter, pulling Comanche within 21-17.

Davis got the go-ahead score, a 55-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter, and Wilkerson ran 5 yards for a TD, all but sealing with the win with 2:28 to go as Comanche bounced back from a loss to state-ranked Tolar last week.

Fuentes threw a 7-yard TD pass to Cason Fairchild with 15 seconds left in the game. Fairchild finished with eight catches for 146 yards.

Fuentes completed 12-of-20 passes for 172 yards and two TDs, but he was picked off three times, including two by Martinez.

Wilkerson led Comanche, a Class 3A team (4-1), with 181 yards on 33 carries, and Davis followed with 107 yards on 10 carries.

Stephenville overcomes Rider

At Stephenville, Tate Maruska’s 2-yard TD run with 3:28 left in the game lifted Stephenville to a 43-42 victory over Wichita Falls Rider at Memorial Stadium.

It was the Yellow Jackets’ first lead of the night as the No. 1-ranked and defending Class 4A Division I champs (5-0) rallied from a 21-point deficit.

Rider (3-2), ranked No. 5 in Class 5A Division II, got to the Stephenville 38-yard line, but the Yellow Jackets forced a fumble on a sack and recovered the ball with 56 seconds remaining.

Jordan Gibbs ran for TDs of 75 and 5 yards, and quarterback Jack Pitts threw a 68-yard TD pass to Kaden Jones as Rider led 21-0 with 4 minutes left in the opening quarter.

Ryan Gafford, playing quarterback for the injured Ryder Lambert, rallied the Yellow Jackets, throwing for 321 yards and five TDs.

He threw a 36-yard TD pass to Payton Poston and a 50-yarder to Topher Foster as Stephenville cut the deficit to 28-17 at halftime.

Gafford sandwiched TD passes of 39 and 5 yards, both to Tristian Gentry, around Pitts’ 23-yard TD pass to Tyrone Morgan in the third quarter.

Pitts put the Raiders up 42-31 with a 22-yard TD pass to Baylor Wilson with 10:14 left in the game, but Gafford threw a 65-yard TD pass to Poston, and Maruska, who finished with 125 yards on the night, got his only TD to win the game.

The teams combined for 924 total yards, including 472 by Stephenville.

Unbeaten Stamford blasts Winters

At Stamford, Christian Duran ran for 112 yards and three TDs, while throwing for 183 yards and two more scores to lead Stamford past Winters 48-12 in a District 4-2A Division I game.

Kaston Vega ran for 114 yards and a TD for the Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0), and Cai Whitfield ran for another.

Hayden Henager had four catches for 80 yards, including a TD for the Bulldogs, and Nathan Watson also had a 21-yard TD catch.

Windthorst tops Haskell in OT

At Haskell, Windthorst’s Logan Cope scored the only TD in overtime on a 3-yard run to beat Haskell 26-20 in a District 7-2A DII game.

Haskell (2-3) rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit to tie the game on Travis Henry’s third TD of the night, a 4-yarder, in the fourth quarter.

Henry ran for 130 yards on 22 carries to lead Haskell, including TD runs of 8 and 1 yards.

Cope ran for TDs of 9 and 3 yards for the Trojans (2-2), while throwing for another, a 22-yarder to Brayden Berend.

Cisco quiets C-City's Wolves

At Cisco, Hunter Long threw for 145 yards and two TDs, while running for another as No. 8 Cisco beat Colorado City 54-0 in the District 4-2A Division I opener.

Cade Gayle ran 48 yards for the game’s first TD, and he later caught a 36-yard pass for another as the Loboes (4-1, 1-0) rolled up 438 total yards, including 293 rushing.

Jaden White had a 49-yard TD catch.

Ethan Taylor recovered a fumble for a TD to lead a Loboes defense that forced three turnovers and held the Wolves to 131 total yards.

Carter Holton had a 45-yard TD run, while Trenton Huston and Kanon Orsagh added TD runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Hawley rolls past Anson

At Anson, Rodey Hooper threw for 185 yards and three TDs, and Austin Cumpton ran for 140 yards and two more TDs as No. 2 Hawley blasted Anson 55-0 in a District 4-2A DI game.

Hooper threw TD passes to Diontay Ramon, Kason O’Shields and Will Scott for the Bearcats (5-0, 1-0).

The Anson Tigers dropped to 0-5, 0-1.

Coleman throttles Goldthwaite

At Coleman, Ryland Gentry ran for 180 yards and four TDs as No. 6 Coleman beat Goldthwaite 61-0 in a District 5-2A Division I game.

Jadin Jackson added 100 yards on five carries, including a 54-yard TD. He also threw for 142 yards. Dayden Hunter ran for two TDs, while Blaine Bouldin and Jaden Espitia had one each. The Bluecats (4-1, 1-0) had 531 total yards, including 389 rushing. They held Goldthwaite to 19 total yards, including 14 rushing. Coleman was coming off a 31-6 loss at Llano.

Coahoma stifles Merkel

At Coahoma, Boyd Cox threw for 259 yards and two TDs as Coahoma beat Merkel 21-0 in a non-district game.

Tristan Guerrero ran 18 yards for the Bulldogs’ first TD.

Cox came back to throw TD passes of 67 yards and 19 yards to Austin Perkins to close the scoring – all in the first half.

Perkins had five catches for 121 yards in the game, while Jaidyn Vineyard added 114 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Bulldogs (4-1).

Merkel dropped to 1-4.

No. 9 Breck crushes Benbrook

At Breckenridge, quarterback Chase Lehr threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as No. 9 3A DI Breckenridge beat Fort Worth Benbrook 56-17 in a non-district game.

Jerry Lawson led the Buckaroos (5-0) with 136 yards and two TDs on nine carries, while Anson Rodgers had three catches for 81 yards and two TDs. Rodgers also ran for a TD. Wimberley Sawyer had a 25-yard TD catch.

Lehr completed 5-of-6 passes for 100 yards, and Camden Escalon completed both passes he attempted for 49 yards and a TD.

Breck limited Benbrook to 194 total yards and 11 first downs while forcing three turnovers, including two fumbles.

Knox City overcomes Crowell

At Crowell, Tristin Baxter ran for 151 yards and three TDs, including two in the final 1:41, to lead Knox City past Crowell 40-38 in a Class 1A six-man game.

Austin Hernandez ran for 165 yards and three TDs, while throwing for another to lead Crowell (1-4).

Crowell led 30-28 on a 24-yard TD run by Hernandez with 5:16 to play in the third quarter.

But Caleb Arrieta got his second TD, a 1-yarder, less than two minutes later for the go-ahead score.

Baxter had TD runs of 35 and 13 yards in the final 1:41, the last with 22 seconds left in the game.

Devin Guillory had a 37-yard TD run for the Greyhounds, and Bryson Callaway had a 32-yarder. Guillory also kicked three PATS for six points.

