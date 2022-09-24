ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Keith Curle says Hartlepool are ‘work in progress’ after securing draw on debut

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H34LD_0i8qOdW700

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle feels there are plenty of reasons for optimism despite watching his new side drop to the foot of Sky Bet League Two after a goalless draw with Gillingham.

Curle, who took over on Tuesday following Paul Hartley’s exit, had hoped to quickly guide Pools to a first win of the season to boost the Suit Direct Stadium crowd.

The former Northampton and Carlisle manager’s team created the best openings but failed to find the net on an afternoon which felt like an opportunity lost.

Hartlepool winger Wes McDonald created the best opening of the first half when Ryan Law headed his effort off the line.

After the hour Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris denied Mikael Ndjoli and Clarke Oduor before Mohammed Sylla clipped a post with a flick at the end.

He said: “It’s a clean sheet. We started the game nervously, with little bits coming up short. We tried to be a little too precise.

“Overall, goalkeeper Ben Killip has had one cross and one half shot to deal with.

“I have walked into a football club which hasn’t been gaining results, it’s been conceding goals and not scoring enough. Firstly, we can be solid as a team, be difficult to play against and then you can build.

“I don’t look at the league table, it has no bearing on my mindset, today could have been three points and should have been.

“I am a coach and I have been a player. I understand what the players are going through. They need clarity and simplicity.

“Today the effort, desire and application was there; a little bit more quality was needed but it is a work in progress.

“I know I can get this place bouncing. I can get more people in but we have to respect them, they want desire and the blood and guts. They want a winning mentality.”

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was satisfied to have left with a point in the end, accepting that Hartlepool were always going to have a bit of a lift following the appointment of a new manager.

The Gills, who have only won once this season and are yet to win away, failed to record a shot on target and keeper Glenn Morris made fine saves to keep the home side out.

Harris said: “It was always going to be a hard task with a new manager getting a bounce, that was going to make it more difficult.

“First half we handled it really well, we played some good football at times. Second half the wind dictated a bit more, so we struggled to get out.

“When you are not on the front foot then you have to make sure you don’t concede, Glenn made a couple of really good saves.

“I think Hartlepool looked more threatening even though I think we got in better areas at times. I am delighted with the clean sheet, especially for the fans here after the cost and their time to get here.

“It was important we didn’t lose today. Sometimes you have to take your point and move on.

“We did get into some good areas. We fell short creativity wise. I have to believe in our players and I will keep believing in them.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
newschain

Mark Fotheringham appointed Huddersfield manager

Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager. The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025. Fotheringham replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked earlier this month after just 69 days in charge. Huddersfield’s head of football Leigh Bromby told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Curle
Person
Wes Mcdonald
Person
Clarke Oduor
Person
Glenn Morris
Person
Paul Hartley
Person
Mikael Ndjoli
newschain

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Sky Bet League Two#The Suit Direct Stadium
newschain

Sam Simmonds ‘goes with our blessing’, says Exeter boss Rob Baxter

Rob Baxter says England international Sam Simmonds will leave Exeter with the club’s blessing. Baxter has insisted there are no issues surrounding back-row forward Simmonds’ move to French champions Montpellier next season. He is expected to be available for next year’s World Cup but after that will be...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Gareth Southgate vows to stick to principles as he plots World Cup success

Gareth Southgate vowed to keep doing things his way regardless of the external noise and pressures as the England manager mulls over his World Cup squad selection and plots success in Qatar. This was always going to be a unique year given the tournament’s winter scheduling but the last few...
FIFA
newschain

Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped

Rugby league is set to scrap automatic promotion and relegation to its top tier and elevate clubs on the basis of a new grading system under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its 12-year ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport. Clubs will be categorised...
RUGBY
newschain

Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

The final day of voting was taking place in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, in a referendum that is expected to serve as a pretext for their annexation by Moscow but which has been rejected as a sham by Kyiv and its western allies. As the vote was nearing...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy