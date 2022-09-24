GAINESVILLE, Fla. - This Saturday's Eastern Washington University football game at the University of Florida has been rescheduled to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. The Gators and Eagles will kick off in Gainesville at 9 a.m. P.T. shortly before NFL games around the country. UF also announced this week that classes all academic and student-related activities, including online classes, are canceled Wednesday through Friday.

CHENEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO