Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Rochester Restaurant Posts Exciting News for MN on Social Media
One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorite restaurants just announced some exciting news! They've expanded and have a brand new restaurant that just opened. Popular Rochester Restaurant Announces Some Good News for Minnesota. One of my favorite spots to have a date night in Rochester is Chester's Kitchen and Bar. It's downtown...
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
speedsport.com
Williamson Wins, Wehrle Is Champ
QUINCY, Ill. — Garet Williamson emerged victorious on a tricky track Sunday night at Adams County Illinois Speedway. The Kingdom City, Mo., driver had to pass one of the hottest drivers in the series but held on to win the $2,000 top prize. It was Williamson’s second career win with the Sprint Invaders, and first at Quincy.
Connor Erickson transferred to Mayo rehab program following head injury
FARGO, North Dakota –- Family members say that Conner Erickson, who sustained a serious head injury during a football game earlier this month, is heading to Mayo Clinic Tuesday.The Brainerd high school football player was injured Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. "It has been a rough few days with little sleep for Conner while he has been trying to regulate his body temperature," family reported via Erickson's CaringBridge site. "He is battling and fighting through this and still showing improvement each day. Please pray for a smooth transition to rehab at Mayo."According to other recent updates, Erickson has been fighting through high fevers, little to no muscle response, and high blood pressure.RELATED: Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football gameHowever, there have been signs of hope as well. Late last week, Erickson wrote his name and smiled for the first time since his injury. He also took part in a physical therapy session, and can now sit on the edge of his bed with assistance. On Tuesday, Erickson will travel on a medical flight with his father. He will be transferred to Mayo's inpatient rehabilitation program.
The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester
After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fillmore County Journal
Granny’s Liquor robbed in broad daylight
Thursday, September 15, was a beautiful sunny day in the charming little town of Lanesboro, Minn., like many days in the small community nestled between the bluffs. Lori Bakke, owner of Granny’s Liquor, was getting ready to open her store for the day. She had gone out in front of her store on Parkway Avenue, and watered her plants and swept the entryway.
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
voiceofalexandria.com
Worth County residents speak in opposition to incoming hog confinement
It was standing room only as the Worth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the application from Summit Ag LLP to put a 4,990-head concentrated animal feeding operation within the county. After 19 speakers discussed their reasons for opposing a large hog confinement in their neighborhood for...
KIMT
Mason City man sent to prison for death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a bicyclist is sending a North Iowa motorist to prison. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine after entering an Alford plea to serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated. Law...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Police: Iowa man beat child with broom, punched wife
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail for allegedly beating his wife and a child. It happened at a home in the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street in Ankeny around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Sean Geary Johnson, 45, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with an open hand after becoming angry with her. The impact caused her nose to bleed. The victim said she then threw a glass of water on Johnson because he continued to insult her and that’s when he punched her with a closed fist on the right side of the head. Ankeny police officers said they saw blood on the victim’s shirt and swelling to the right side of her forehead.
Lakefield Standard
One injured in one-vehicle rollover
One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover in western Jackson County Monday afternoon. Lyle W. Schlaak, 71, of New Richland sustained what troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol termed “life-threatening injures” in the rollover, which happened at around 4 p.m. Monday near milepost 56 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 in Jackson County’s Ewington Township.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for Fillmore County burglary
PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for crimes in Fillmore County while still awaiting trial in northeast Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, was ordered Monday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 245 days already served, and must pay $478.71 in restitution. In October 2021, Gossman was charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as well as a charge of misdemeanor theft.
Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway
Going up to the Twin Cities for a day trip or even a weekend getaway is a pretty popular thing to do for us Rochester, MN and southeast Minnesota residents. But another city that's relatively close by, at least within driving distance, made it on a list of the 17 best US cities for a weekend trip.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man in Critical Condition at Mayo One After Car vs Motorcycle Crash
(KWNO)- On September 24th at approximately 12:30 p.m. Winona Police Department reported to a crash scene at Bruski Dr. and Menard Rd. Upon arrival officers discovered that Timothy Chiglo, 65, was driving his car in the back of Target, attempting to get to Fleet Farm via the private entrance. Chiglo struck Lavern Feuling, 57 of Winona, Minn., while Feuling was driving his Motorcycle.
rochestermn.gov
City of Rochester - News & Announcements
Rochester Public Library is celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Americans this September and October. National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) honors the cultures and contributions of all Hispanic and Latinx Americans. September 15 is significant because it marks the independence days of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
Southern Minnesota News
New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
Comments / 0