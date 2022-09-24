ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, MN

1520 The Ticket

Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)

20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
EYOTA, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
DES MOINES, IA
speedsport.com

Williamson Wins, Wehrle Is Champ

QUINCY, Ill. — Garet Williamson emerged victorious on a tricky track Sunday night at Adams County Illinois Speedway. The Kingdom City, Mo., driver had to pass one of the hottest drivers in the series but held on to win the $2,000 top prize. It was Williamson’s second career win with the Sprint Invaders, and first at Quincy.
KINGDOM CITY, MO
CBS Minnesota

Connor Erickson transferred to Mayo rehab program following head injury

FARGO, North Dakota –- Family members say that Conner Erickson, who sustained a serious head injury during a football game earlier this month, is heading to Mayo Clinic Tuesday.The Brainerd high school football player was injured Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead.  "It has been a rough few days with little sleep for Conner while he has been trying to regulate his body temperature," family reported via Erickson's CaringBridge site. "He is battling and fighting through this and still showing improvement each day.  Please pray for a smooth transition to rehab at Mayo."According to other recent updates, Erickson has been fighting through high fevers, little to no muscle response, and high blood pressure.RELATED: Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football gameHowever, there have been signs of hope as well. Late last week, Erickson wrote his name and smiled for the first time since his injury. He also took part in a physical therapy session, and can now sit on the edge of his bed with assistance. On Tuesday, Erickson will travel on a medical flight with his father. He will be transferred to Mayo's inpatient rehabilitation program.
BRAINERD, MN
1520 The Ticket

The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester

After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Granny’s Liquor robbed in broad daylight

Thursday, September 15, was a beautiful sunny day in the charming little town of Lanesboro, Minn., like many days in the small community nestled between the bluffs. Lori Bakke, owner of Granny’s Liquor, was getting ready to open her store for the day. She had gone out in front of her store on Parkway Avenue, and watered her plants and swept the entryway.
LANESBORO, MN
kicdam.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Worth County residents speak in opposition to incoming hog confinement

It was standing room only as the Worth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the application from Summit Ag LLP to put a 4,990-head concentrated animal feeding operation within the county. After 19 speakers discussed their reasons for opposing a large hog confinement in their neighborhood for...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Iowa man beat child with broom, punched wife

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail for allegedly beating his wife and a child. It happened at a home in the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street in Ankeny around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Sean Geary Johnson, 45, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with an open hand after becoming angry with her. The impact caused her nose to bleed. The victim said she then threw a glass of water on Johnson because he continued to insult her and that’s when he punched her with a closed fist on the right side of the head. Ankeny police officers said they saw blood on the victim’s shirt and swelling to the right side of her forehead.
ANKENY, IA
Lakefield Standard

One injured in one-vehicle rollover

One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover in western Jackson County Monday afternoon. Lyle W. Schlaak, 71, of New Richland sustained what troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol termed “life-threatening injures” in the rollover, which happened at around 4 p.m. Monday near milepost 56 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 in Jackson County’s Ewington Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for Fillmore County burglary

PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for crimes in Fillmore County while still awaiting trial in northeast Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, was ordered Monday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 245 days already served, and must pay $478.71 in restitution. In October 2021, Gossman was charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as well as a charge of misdemeanor theft.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway

Going up to the Twin Cities for a day trip or even a weekend getaway is a pretty popular thing to do for us Rochester, MN and southeast Minnesota residents. But another city that's relatively close by, at least within driving distance, made it on a list of the 17 best US cities for a weekend trip.
winonaradio.com

Winona Man in Critical Condition at Mayo One After Car vs Motorcycle Crash

(KWNO)- On September 24th at approximately 12:30 p.m. Winona Police Department reported to a crash scene at Bruski Dr. and Menard Rd. Upon arrival officers discovered that Timothy Chiglo, 65, was driving his car in the back of Target, attempting to get to Fleet Farm via the private entrance. Chiglo struck Lavern Feuling, 57 of Winona, Minn., while Feuling was driving his Motorcycle.
WINONA, MN
rochestermn.gov

City of Rochester - News & Announcements

Rochester Public Library is celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Americans this September and October. National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) honors the cultures and contributions of all Hispanic and Latinx Americans. September 15 is significant because it marks the independence days of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester

A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
ROCHESTER, MN

