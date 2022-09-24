A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 334,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO