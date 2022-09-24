ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said.

Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., officials said. Marine Bureau Officers Rob Jenkins, Ray Cairo and Kevin Butler, who were assisted by a Suffolk County helicopter, found the men holding on to the jet ski in 10-foot-high waves.

The officers pulled the men aboard Marine Kilo and took them to the Cap Tree boat ramp, according to authorities. There were no reported injuries related to the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
MATTITUCK, NY
fox5ny.com

Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
MELVILLE, NY
NBC New York

Tornado Downs Trees, Knocks Out Power to Sleeping Long Island Community

Residents of a Long Island hamlet awoke Monday morning to downed trees and power lines thanks to what many in the community suspected was a tornado. The storm survey team dispatched to Mattituck confirmed their suspicions later that day, concluding that an EF-0 tornado had touched down around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.
MATTITUCK, NY
27east.com

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck on Flanders Road Sunday Night

UPDATE: Monday, September 26, 6 p.m. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man killed in Flanders on the night of Sunday, September 25. He ran into the... more. Besides the wealth that whaling brought to New England and Sag Harbor, the whaling industry also became a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
