ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

Football roundup: Richmond rolls, Cros-Lex survives OT thriller

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXIi4_0i8qNtQi00

Here are some notable results from Friday's high school football games in the Blue Water Area.

Croswell-Lexington 32, Yale 29 (OT)

The Pioneers narrowly avoided an upset against their archrival on the road.

Cros-Lex quarterback Gavin Espinoza was 18-of-35 passing for 323 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. All three of those touchdown passes went to Trevor Soule, who finished with 10 catches for 156 yards.

Espinoza also scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run in overtime.

John Herman ran for 94 yards and one score on 20 carries for the Pioneers. He added two catches for 50 yards. In total, Cros-Lex racked up 460 yards on offense.

Yale quarterback Connor Jakubiak was 12-of-28 passing for 167 yards and one touchdown against one interception. The Bulldogs finished with 322 yards of total offense.

Harbor Beach 56, Marlette 16

The Red Raiders fell into an early hole and never found their way out. Marlette trailed 24-8 after the first quarter during its home loss to Harbor Beach.

Quarterback Quentin Sartin opened the scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run for the Red Raiders. He finished 2-of-6 passing for 63 yards and ran for 35 yards on 15 attempts.

Adam Wilcox scored the other touchdown for Marlette on a 13-yard run with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. He totaled two carries for 27 yards.

Merritt Academy 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 14 (8-Player)

While it wasn't the result the Tigers wanted, there were still some bright spots for Carsonville-Port Sanilac.

Nik Lewis ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Mikey Jasso totaled 46 yards on eight attempts and also caught one pass for 24 yards.

Quarterback Colton Sharpe was 2-of-7 passing for 27 yards and ran for 19 yards on five carries. The Tigers will look to bounce back when they host Bay City All Saints next week.

Peck 46, Bay City All Saints 18 (8-Player)

Only one pass was thrown by the Pirates all night as their running game stole the show. Peck totaled 530 rushing yards in the victory.

Caleb Lenter ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Quarterback Brady Babcock added 30 yards and one touchdown on four attempts.

The Pirates led 24-6 after the first quarter and never looked back. Defensively, Steven VanConant led the way with 13 tackles and two sacks. Gabe Gerber chipped in 11 tackles.

Richmond 20, Imlay City 0

Connor Bergeon ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as the Blue Devils blanked the Spartans. As a whole, Richmond's offense finished with 220 rushing yards.

Blue Devils quarterback Anthony Bonnetti was 7-of-14 for 84 yards against one interception. Trey Graham had four receptions for 49 yards.

Imlay City quarterback Brady Vanderploeg led the way offensively for the Spartans. He finished 6-of-11 passing for 54 yards and ran for 50 yards on 16 attempts.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

Comments / 0

Related
districtadministration.com

Friday night plights: High school football games disrupted by shootings and gun threats

In what is becoming, unfortunately, an increasingly common trend among high schools across the country, several football games were disrupted this past weekend by gun violence or threats breaking out during the events. At Richfield High School in Minnesota, gunshots were fired just outside the football stadium injuring two people...
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ted Lindsay Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing 2022

The Ted Lindsay Foundation hosted its 22nd annual Celebrity Golf Outing on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Proceeds of the event directly support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization’s mission to support research and educational programs focusing on the cause and management of autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed silent and live auctions, along with dinner, following 18 holes of golf with a celebrity partner. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harbor Beach, MI
City
Yale, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Marlette, MI
Richmond, MI
Sports
City
Bay City, MI
City
Richmond, MI
Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied

I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears to have a cadre of new and fresh faces, many of whom may not have officially changed their addresses to avoid paying Detroit’s astronomical and disproportionally high insurance rates. Or perhaps they are staying just until their employer-offered incentive expires. Or maybe they’re just visiting.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nik Lewis
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!

Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Yale University#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Croswell Lexington#The Red Raiders#Merritt Academy 58#Carsonville Port Sanilac#Tigers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hot new trends for taking cool road trips

Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Bridge work to close I-94 in downtown Detroit starting Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - MDOT says it will be closing sections of I-94 near downtown Detroit beginning Thursday to facilitate work on the Second Avenue Bridge.Officials will close I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. on Thursday with the work continuing until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to eastbound I-96, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.Several exit and entrance ramps from the freeway will also be closed. Once it's completed, the new bridge will connect neighborhoods located on the north and south sides of Second Avenue. It will feature nine-foot-wide sidewalks and eight-foot-wide bike lanes and is expected to reopen to traffic this fall.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
detroitfashionnews.com

Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
DETROIT, MI
Radio Ink

WWJ Adds Morning Co-Anchor

Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings and join Jonathan Carlson. Paige will also host middays on News Radio 950 in Detroit. “We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”
DETROIT, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy