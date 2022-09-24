Football roundup: Richmond rolls, Cros-Lex survives OT thriller

Here are some notable results from Friday's high school football games in the Blue Water Area.

Croswell-Lexington 32, Yale 29 (OT)

The Pioneers narrowly avoided an upset against their archrival on the road.

Cros-Lex quarterback Gavin Espinoza was 18-of-35 passing for 323 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. All three of those touchdown passes went to Trevor Soule, who finished with 10 catches for 156 yards.

Espinoza also scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run in overtime.

John Herman ran for 94 yards and one score on 20 carries for the Pioneers. He added two catches for 50 yards. In total, Cros-Lex racked up 460 yards on offense.

Yale quarterback Connor Jakubiak was 12-of-28 passing for 167 yards and one touchdown against one interception. The Bulldogs finished with 322 yards of total offense.

Harbor Beach 56, Marlette 16

The Red Raiders fell into an early hole and never found their way out. Marlette trailed 24-8 after the first quarter during its home loss to Harbor Beach.

Quarterback Quentin Sartin opened the scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run for the Red Raiders. He finished 2-of-6 passing for 63 yards and ran for 35 yards on 15 attempts.

Adam Wilcox scored the other touchdown for Marlette on a 13-yard run with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. He totaled two carries for 27 yards.

Merritt Academy 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 14 (8-Player)

While it wasn't the result the Tigers wanted, there were still some bright spots for Carsonville-Port Sanilac.

Nik Lewis ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Mikey Jasso totaled 46 yards on eight attempts and also caught one pass for 24 yards.

Quarterback Colton Sharpe was 2-of-7 passing for 27 yards and ran for 19 yards on five carries. The Tigers will look to bounce back when they host Bay City All Saints next week.

Peck 46, Bay City All Saints 18 (8-Player)

Only one pass was thrown by the Pirates all night as their running game stole the show. Peck totaled 530 rushing yards in the victory.

Caleb Lenter ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Quarterback Brady Babcock added 30 yards and one touchdown on four attempts.

The Pirates led 24-6 after the first quarter and never looked back. Defensively, Steven VanConant led the way with 13 tackles and two sacks. Gabe Gerber chipped in 11 tackles.

Richmond 20, Imlay City 0

Connor Bergeon ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as the Blue Devils blanked the Spartans. As a whole, Richmond's offense finished with 220 rushing yards.

Blue Devils quarterback Anthony Bonnetti was 7-of-14 for 84 yards against one interception. Trey Graham had four receptions for 49 yards.

Imlay City quarterback Brady Vanderploeg led the way offensively for the Spartans. He finished 6-of-11 passing for 54 yards and ran for 50 yards on 16 attempts.

