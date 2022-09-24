Read full article on original website
Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 873 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 945 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,821 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 334,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.
