Darren Oldaker snatches victory for Chesterfield with late winner at Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
A late goal from Darren Oldaker rescued three points for Chesterfield with a 2-1 win against Maidstone.

The Spireites remain top of the Vanarama National League, one point ahead of Wrexham, while the Stones drop to 16th.

Sam Corne nearly put Maidstone in front in the early stages of the game with a low header but Lucas Covolan made a good save to deny him and the goalkeeper was called into action again to deny Jack Barham.

Joe Quigley then came close for Chesterfield but his low shot went wide and the Stones had two chances from Barham and Christie Pattisson soon after.

Jeff King nearly scored from a free-kick after the break but the deadlock was eventually broken late on in the 82nd minute when Kabongo Tshimanaga found the bottom corner to put the Spireites in the lead.

Their lead did not last long and the Stones equalised five minutes later after James Alabi’s header bounced off the inside of a post and went into the net.

Chesterfield then snatched three points in stoppage time when Oldaker slotted home from 12 yards out.

James Alabi
Joe Quigley
Darren Oldaker
#Maidstone#Spireites#Stones
A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online.

