St. Clair County Down Syndrome Support Group hosts its first Buddy Walk since 2019

The annual Buddy Walk is back after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Buddy Walk is an annual event put on nationally by the National Down Syndrome Society to spread awareness and acceptance of people with Down syndrome. The St. Clair County Down Syndrome Support Group has hosted its own walk for 16 years. Tracey Hopp, president of the local group, said Saturday's event was the first since the beginning of the pandemic.

“A lot of our members have compromised immune systems, so it was still a big concern in 2020 and 2021,” she said.

She said the organization is very excited to bring the event back for this year. The Buddy Walk started at 11 a.m., Sept. 24 at Pine Grove Park. The nearly 200 participants walked down Thomas Edison Parkway towards the Blue Water Bridge.

Debbie Hibbs has been doing the Buddy Walk with her adopted daughter, Gracie, for nearly 12 years. Hibbs said the walk is important for inclusion for both the children and the parents. She said the organization is a great resource and support system.

“The Buddy Walk is the best thing for public awareness for Down syndrome,” Hibbs said.

Gracie Hibbs was chosen as this year’s grand marshal and led the walk down Thomas Edison Parkway.

Colette and Eric Helmbrecht joined the walk for the first time this year with their 1-year-old son, Everett. Colette Helmbrecht said she had a good first time experience with the walk.

“We’re excited to be a part of it this year and for many years to come,” she said.

Participation in the walk was free, but donations are accepted. The Buddy Walk is the only fundraiser put on by the organization and money raised from the walk go towards educational resources, recreational activities and scholarships for members.

“The money is used to help the families in our organization with whatever they may need for their child,” Hopp said.

Members of the Port Huron High School Key Club, a community service group for high schoolers, were also at the event. The group volunteers at the Buddy Walk every year. They hand out t-shirts, operate the food station and line up signs along the walk's route.

"We're here to support whatever the organizers need," said Erica Ragsdale, advisor of the Key Club.

Ragsdale said she enjoys being a part of the event and is proud of the students that volunteer.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Although SCCDSSG does not put on an event for the month, it uses social media to spread awareness about Down syndrome. More information on the SCCDSSG can be found at www.scc-dssg.org.

The Buddy Walk takes place every year on the last Saturday of September.

