Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Bridgette D. Ann Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bridgette D. Ann (Cheeks) Hall, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bridgette was born on January 6, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Eleanor (Shobel) Cheeks. On August 8, 1998, she was united in marriage...
27 First News
Barbara A. Melanson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Melanson, 80, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born June 18, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leonard T. and Catherine Pechkurow Whitehouse. Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Boardman High School. She was...
27 First News
Richard Lee “Garv” Garver, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
27 First News
Gregory J. Dickson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory J. Dickson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James R. Dickson and the late Mary D. (Bokros) Dickson. Gregory retired from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Nancy Lee Kostelic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (Ziegler) Kostelic, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at AustinWoods Nursing Center. Nancy was born on May 21, 1948, In Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Richard N. and Margaret T. (Stecak) Ziegler. A 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, she...
27 First News
Wynter Ryomi Hicks, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The beautiful moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of baby Wynter Ryomi Hicks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She leaves behind her mother, Niyah Hicks; grandparents, Krystlle Hicks and James Thomas, Sr.; numerous aunts, one uncle and other...
27 First News
Diana S. Pugh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana S. Pugh, 76 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, where she received dedicated care from doctors and nurses. Diana was born on February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph...
27 First News
Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
27 First News
Leonard “Lennie” DeSantis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard “Lennie” DeSantis, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 26, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Leonard and Ruth (Reynolds) DeSantis. On August 6, 2016, he married...
27 First News
Mary B. Hatton, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary B. Hatton, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 85. Mary was born August 21, 1937 to Clyde Aiken and his wife, Margaret (later Margaret Hunter). A lifelong resident of Hermitage, Mary married her childhood sweetheart, William “Bill” Parker and raised four...
27 First News
Kathryn A. “Kitty” Kelly, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn A. “Kitty” Kelly, 78 of New Castle, passed away Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Kelly was born April 24, 1944, in New Castle, a daughter of John “Vincent” English and Virginia Mae (Fortney) English. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
27 First News
Herman Andrew Kloos, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Andrew Kloos, 79 passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Salem Region Medical Center surrounded by his family. Herman was born on November 6, 1942, one of five siblings of Frank and Pauline (Welther) Kloos in Salem, Ohio. On November 2, 1963, he...
27 First News
Aaron Griffin, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Aaron Griffin, Jr. or shall we say “Maestro Extraordinair” 70, of Austintown, Ohio, quietly transitioned to Heaven on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mr. Griffin, known to many “as the guy that sings at funerals”, was born March 5, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio...
27 First News
Linda Jane Kosko, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jane Kosko, 72 of Mesa, Arizona, passed peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones after a difficult fight against cancer. Her strength, positivity and grace through this process will live on in those that knew her. She was born on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Louise Amelia Paglia, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Amelia Paglia, 91 of St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, formerly of Ellwood City, died Monday evening, September 26, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital after a brief illness. Mrs. Paglia was born February 25, 1931 in Perry Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank...
27 First News
James Milton “Main” Adams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Milton Adams, Jr., 73 of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. Mr. Adams, lovingly known as “Main”, was born January 31, 1949 in Selma, Alabama, a son of James...
27 First News
Kimberly A. Zagorianos, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly A. Zagorianos, 52, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Caprice Health Care, with her family by her side. Kim was born July 3, 1970, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Raymond Amaral and Nancy Moniz. She was a 1989 graduate of Westport...
27 First News
Tina Lynn Womack, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984. She...
Comments / 0