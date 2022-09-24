Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoastnews.com
Bruce Gibson’s campaign attacks former mayor’s book on corruption
The campaign for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson lashed out at former Grover Beach Mayor Debbie Peterson over her book about corruption in the county in a campaign Facebook post rife with misinformation. Gibson’s campaign refers to Peterson as an “attention-seeking author of a narcissistic and fanciful tale...
Kristin Smart investigator: FBI tried sting operation to get Paul Flores to confess
A SLO County Sheriff’s Office detective says investigators tried everything from wiretapping the Flores family to leaking information to a podcaster.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25
On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant. On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.
calcoastnews.com
Drunk driver slams into pillar outside SLO mortuary
An allegedly intoxicated driver slammed into a pillar outside Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. Just before 4 p.m., a person crashed a red car into a fence pillar outside the mortuary on Nipomo Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Responders treated the driver for minor injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calcoastnews.com
Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested
A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Death notices for Sept. 18-20
Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
Child found dead after rollover crash in Lompoc, others hospitalized
A rollover crash along Hwy 1 Wednesday morning has killed at least one person, fire officials said. It has closed southbound Hwy 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
calcoastnews.com
Democrat opposed to abortion pepper sprayed demonstrators in Templeton
The 46-year-old Arroyo Grande man who was arrested last week for allegedly pepper spraying a group of demonstrators on a Highway 101 overpass in Templeton is a decades-long Democrat who is opposed to abortion. At about 9 a.m. on Sept. 20, a group of six to eight people were demonstrating...
calcoasttimes.com
Santa Maria man caught after allegedly stealing tequila from SLO BevMo!
San Luis Obispo police officers caught a trio of Santa Maria residents Thursday evening with drugs, a loaded gun and bottles of tequila that had just been stolen from BevMo!. Shortly before 8 p.m., a man stole several hundred dollars worth of tequila from BevMo! on Los Osos Valley Road and then fled to a Cadillac that was waiting nearby, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. After police were alerted to the theft, an on-duty sergeant quickly arrived at the scene and found the Cadillac leaving the parking lot.
Paso Robles students must get parents’ OK to join school clubs. Some say that’s discriminatory
The policy “brings up a question of First Amendment rights,” a Paso Robles High School teacher said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial
A former FBI agent analyzed the Kristin Smart murder trial as the defense team presented its case. The post Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night
Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night. The post Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Los Osos man dies in crash on Highway 41
A 20-year-old man from Los Osos was killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero.
Grover Beach approves new water restrictions amid projected shortfall
New water restrictions and penalties are set to impact more than 13,000 people who live in Grover Beach. New projections show that Grover Beach could face a water supply shortfall in two years.
calcoasttimes.com
Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire
A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
calcoastnews.com
Paul Flores allegedly said he knew what happened to Kristin Smart’s body
The suspect in the murder of Kristin Smart attempted to make a plea deal in 2003. Paul Flores would lead San Luis Obispo County law enforcement to her body in exchange for a minor sentence, according to the April 6, 2021 recently released arrest warrant for Ruben Flores. Paul Flores...
5 members of SLO County family honored in Harvest Festival parade in 1970s. Who were they?
One family member was the namesake of an elementary school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
Annual fundraiser concert ‘Rockstock’ returns to Morro Bay
– Listener-supported community radio station, 97.3 and 107.9 The Rock, will be celebrating its 8th year on the air with an annual fundraising concert at Morro Bay Community Center, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doors will open at 5 p.m. This marks the return of The Rock’s live concerts and silent auction, after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. This event is free to attend.
Comments / 0