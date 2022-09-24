ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Bruce Gibson’s campaign attacks former mayor’s book on corruption

The campaign for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson lashed out at former Grover Beach Mayor Debbie Peterson over her book about corruption in the county in a campaign Facebook post rife with misinformation. Gibson’s campaign refers to Peterson as an “attention-seeking author of a narcissistic and fanciful tale...
GROVER BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25

On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant. On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Drunk driver slams into pillar outside SLO mortuary

An allegedly intoxicated driver slammed into a pillar outside Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. Just before 4 p.m., a person crashed a red car into a fence pillar outside the mortuary on Nipomo Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Responders treated the driver for minor injuries.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested

A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 18-20

Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport

A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Incompatibility#Chief Of Police
calcoastnews.com

Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo

Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
NIPOMO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Santa Maria man caught after allegedly stealing tequila from SLO BevMo!

San Luis Obispo police officers caught a trio of Santa Maria residents Thursday evening with drugs, a loaded gun and bottles of tequila that had just been stolen from BevMo!. Shortly before 8 p.m., a man stole several hundred dollars worth of tequila from BevMo! on Los Osos Valley Road and then fled to a Cadillac that was waiting nearby, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. After police were alerted to the theft, an on-duty sergeant quickly arrived at the scene and found the Cadillac leaving the parking lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
calcoasttimes.com

Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire

A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Annual fundraiser concert ‘Rockstock’ returns to Morro Bay

– Listener-supported community radio station, 97.3 and 107.9 The Rock, will be celebrating its 8th year on the air with an annual fundraising concert at Morro Bay Community Center, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doors will open at 5 p.m. This marks the return of The Rock’s live concerts and silent auction, after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. This event is free to attend.
MORRO BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy