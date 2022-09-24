Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Morris Iii Sweeps the Pettit Shootout in Watsonville
Bakersfield’s Troy Morris III completed the sweep of the 12th annual Pat and Jim Pettit Shootout at Ocean Speedway with a dominating performance on Saturday night, driving to a half-track advantage to claim the $3006 prize after the 53-lap feature. Morris’ healthy win came before a healthy crowd at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville, who also witnessed a IMCA Sport Modified thriller won by Fred Ryland of Brentwood along with San Jose’s Rob Gallaher completing a sweep of the Hobby Stock weekend.
Tens of thousands of soccer fans to flock to Levi’s Stadium
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s Tuesday night football at Levi’s Stadium — but it won’t involve the Niners or any American football team for that matter. The world calls it football; we call it soccer. The Mexican Men’s National Soccer Team will be facing the Colombian National Soccer Team at 7 p.m. tonight, and […]
KSBW.com
Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games
SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
KSBW.com
After over 50 years, Gutierrez Drive-In changes ownership
SALINAS, Calif. — After over 50 years of business, Gutierrez Drive In, best known for its carnitas and seafood, will be under new ownership starting in October. The restaurant's last day of business was Monday. The Salinas restaurant was founded in the 1970s by Javier Gutierrez, a Mexican-American immigrant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2.6 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck 3.9 miles southwest of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 8:39 a.m. It was 12.1 miles southeast of Morgan Hill, and 9 miles northeast of Watsonville. KRON ON is streaming live
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays
SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Monterey (Monterey, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident occurred in Monterey on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: South Valley Symphony plays Oct. 9; Pumpkin Patch open now
South Valley Symphony will open its 49th season Sunday, Oct. 9 with a concert of music entirely by American composers. Maestro Anthony Quartuccio will lead the orchestra in a “Made in America!” program that will open with the National Anthem and include Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” music from Aaron Copland’s “Our Town,” Leonard Bernstein’s Suite from “West Side Story,” “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “Behind Me Dips Eternity” by Henry Mollicone, selections from “The Force Awakens” by John Williams, and a salute to TV and cinema arranger Carl Strommen.
Missing Gilroy girl found
UPDATE: The girl has been found. GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A nine-year-old girl from Gilroy was reported missing on Monday by the Gilroy Police Department. Police said Elvia Escobedo was last seen at Eliot Elementary School Monday at 2:30 p.m. The school is located at 475 Old Gilroy Street. GPD said Escobedo was last seen […]
VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canyon News
Banana Yellow (31)
UNITED STATES—Graydon Miller was, in some sense, the last victim of McCarthyism. The candidates for Junior State were waiting outside Mr. Morgan’s physics classroom in 1979. He was a fine teacher from Stanford, Palo Alto, and got to be a physics teacher during a two-day school strike where young Graydon fell suddenly ill (fever and vomiting), and his mother, who was on the school board, received praise for keeping him home in solidarity with the teachers.
kion546.com
Shake Family to host the final Sabu’s Safari Event
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): An annual Monterey event is coming to a close on Saturday night. The final Sabu's Safari Event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey. The event was started back in 2008 by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake. The event honors their father Sabu Shake...
Upworthy
These hilarious team photos of the Santa Clara cross country team will make your day
Most people's images of athletes are that they're strong, serious and confident. And team photos normally display that essence of strong and disciplined personalities. However, the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team opted to go in a different direction with their team headshots. Citius Mag, which documents the sport of distance running, collaborated with the team and produced a series of photos that show the humorous and playful side of its star athletes, reported SB Nation. The headshots were filled with smoldering expressions, frightening eyes and distinct mustaches. Each team member understood the humor and played along with these headshots, which became viral on the internet.
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Groundbreaking for New Luxury Hotel in Santa Cruz
The property will incorporate the historic bell tower into a contemporary reinterpretation of the Spanish Colonial Revival style of architecture
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Cruz, California
The city of Santa Cruz is located just an hour south of San Francisco, but it feels worlds away from big city life. Instead, it feels like a remote paradise with its redwood mountains, beautiful beaches, and great surf. The city has a long history beginning in 1769 with a...
benitolink.com
Two men steal French bulldog from Hollister home
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Two armed men entered a Hollister home Sept. 15 and stole $10,000 worth of items, including a French bulldog. Amanda Hightower recently moved from Watsonville and said she said didn’t have any negative relationships with anyone. “Someone in the area...
NBC Bay Area
Largest Active Santa Clara Valley Reservoir Only at 39% Capacity
The largest active reservoir in the Santa Clara Valley was only at 39% capacity Tuesday, and the water agency doesn’t expect things to improve for several years. The water level at Lexington Reservoir, near Los Gatos, is expected to stay low, even if there’s an abnormally high rainy season. Lexington currently is the largest reservoir in the valley with Anderson Reservoir offline for a years-long seismic retrofit.
Comments / 0