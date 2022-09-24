Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Wynter Ryomi Hicks, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The beautiful moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of baby Wynter Ryomi Hicks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She leaves behind her mother, Niyah Hicks; grandparents, Krystlle Hicks and James Thomas, Sr.; numerous aunts, one uncle and other...
27 First News
Barbara A. Melanson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Melanson, 80, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born June 18, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leonard T. and Catherine Pechkurow Whitehouse. Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Boardman High School. She was...
27 First News
Gregory J. Dickson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory J. Dickson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James R. Dickson and the late Mary D. (Bokros) Dickson. Gregory retired from...
27 First News
Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Mary B. Hatton, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary B. Hatton, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 85. Mary was born August 21, 1937 to Clyde Aiken and his wife, Margaret (later Margaret Hunter). A lifelong resident of Hermitage, Mary married her childhood sweetheart, William “Bill” Parker and raised four...
27 First News
Tina Lynn Womack, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984. She...
27 First News
Richard Lee “Garv” Garver, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
27 First News
Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Aaron Griffin, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Aaron Griffin, Jr. or shall we say “Maestro Extraordinair” 70, of Austintown, Ohio, quietly transitioned to Heaven on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mr. Griffin, known to many “as the guy that sings at funerals”, was born March 5, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio...
27 First News
Diana S. Pugh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana S. Pugh, 76 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, where she received dedicated care from doctors and nurses. Diana was born on February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph...
27 First News
Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97 of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School.
27 First News
Linda Jane Kosko, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jane Kosko, 72 of Mesa, Arizona, passed peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones after a difficult fight against cancer. Her strength, positivity and grace through this process will live on in those that knew her. She was born on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
James Milton “Main” Adams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Milton Adams, Jr., 73 of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. Mr. Adams, lovingly known as “Main”, was born January 31, 1949 in Selma, Alabama, a son of James...
27 First News
Joanne “JoJo” Streets, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
27 First News
Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
27 First News
Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Joseph Robert Beam, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert Beam, 82, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at Akron General Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1939 in Akron, son of the late Joseph and Ann (Schafer) Beam. Joseph served in the United States Army. He was a member St. Paul Catholic...
27 First News
Vivian Leigh Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley, 64 Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac,...
27 First News
Betty J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall. After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with...
27 First News
Cynthia Burgess-Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio. After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her...
Comments / 0