It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Braves rookie Bryce Elder achieves extremely rare feat not seen before in over 3 decades
The Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-0 Monday night. In the process, rookie pitcher Bryce Elder accomplished a feat not seen by a Braves pitcher since the 1990 season. Elder pitched a full nine innings, allowing six hits and striking out six in the win. His complete game shutout...
Buccaneers investigating after Aaron Rodgers’ cryptic Jumbotron comments
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. After scoring a touchdown late in the game, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense took a delay of game penalty on their two-point conversion attempt to tie the game, pushing them back five yards. The Packers defense would prevent […] The post Buccaneers investigating after Aaron Rodgers’ cryptic Jumbotron comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
