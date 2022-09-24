The Dodgers and Padres meet for Game 2 in San Diego! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick. The Dodgers are one win away from breaking their franchise record for regular season wins. Sitting at (106-48) this year’s Dodgers team is one of the best all-around teams ever. They contain some of the best pitching and hitting the game has ever seen and they are on pace to win over 110 games. Tonight, they face their rivals from down south on the I-5 and are the favorites to win game 107.

