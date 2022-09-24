Read full article on original website
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, receives Local Leadership award at WV Brownfields Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the city of Fairmont received the Local Leadership award from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers during the agency’s annual conference, highlighting the city’s work in assessing the environmental safety of several sites and developing large-scale reuse plans over the past three years.
Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting
“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
West Virginia DHHR reports 4 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been four additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old female from Putnam County.
Community baby shower helps in many ways
The Community Baby Shower was held in Weston at Broad Street United Methodist Church this past weekend. In its seventh year, over 150 families were served, including 135 babies. The event is held annually for pregnant mothers and babies up to 2 years old. After speaking with one organizer, Dee...
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE discusses pride flags in school; protest held before meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a full house at Tuesday night’s Monongalia County Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, about 100 LGBTQ+ people and their supporters gathered outside the BOE building to protest the removal of pride flags from classrooms shortly after the academic year started.
Celebrating 4-H and its impact in Lewis County
We all know 4-H is important in Lewis County. Home of Jackson’s Mill, the state 4-H camp since way back in 1921, Lewis County has long been considered the epicenter of 4-H activity by many in the state.
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
Inaugural TALA-hosted Hearsemania hailed as success, ready for 2023
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was the site of the inaugural Hearsemania for Lewis County, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, which kicked off the Halloween season. “From the pit of our blackened little heart, a HUGE...
Annual Knawls Creek memorial Cemetery Association to meet
The Knawls Creek Memorial Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting on Sunday, October 9, at 2 p.m. at the Walkersville Fire Department. The association is responsible for the Knawls Creek and Casto cemeteries in Braxton County.
Cleaning it up
As a city with a past that included heavy manufacturing, Fairmont has its share of buildings and properties that have environmental challenges for redevelopment. Dubbed brownfields, these properties require additional assessment and remediation to develop reuse plans that are both safe to the public and fortuitous to those looking to invest.
Ex-finance director at WVa airport sentenced for theft
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio woman who was finance director for a West Virginia airport has been sentenced to five months in prison for stealing nearly $49,500 in federal funds from the facility. Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in...
Agriculture Topics
Fall’s arrival means different things for many people, but perhaps one of the most unwelcome for homeowners and gardeners alike is the congregation of the brown marmorated stink bug, now one of West Virginia’s more prevalent late-season pests. During the growing season, the stink bug feeds preferentially on...
Ginga, of Gramma & Ginga social media fame, passes at age 103
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County comedic social media sensation Arlene "Ginga" Cody Bashnett has passed away at age 103, two years after sister and partner Genevieve "Gramma" Buttafusco Musci died at age 106. "Well friends, we knew this day would have to come at some point. …...
Water issues, cats discussed at Ward II meeting
Weston City Council member Herb Curtis held his Ward II meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at the Weston Masonic Temple. Several residents brought up questions and concerns, with most focusing on storm-water and drainage issues. Resident David Blake spoke at the meeting, first bringing attention to storm-drain issues at the...
Wheels on the bus won't go 'round and round' without drivers
It’s a problem that West Virginia school systems have been facing for a few years, and it continues to escalate. There’s a shortage of a particular group of highly trained personnel who are integral to our education system. In fact, many would describe them as the cog in...
Aspiring to something greater
This topic is a bit out of date. I actually wrote it for last week’s Weston Democrat, but due to the glut of content I ended up with last week, I decided to hold it for a week. After all, things that are actually happening are way more important than my thoughts on the things that are actually happening.
C.J. Donaldson’s performance surprising even himself
C.J. Donaldson is so new to the running back position, West Virginia University’s official athletics website (WVUSports.com) still lists the Miami, Florida, native as a tight end. That’s exactly what the Mountaineer coaching staff thought it was getting when it recruited the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Gulliver Prep High...
West Virginia Senate president, finance committee chair 'challenge' governor on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, say Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy are misleading the public about Amendment 2. Justice and Hardy have been advocating against the amendment during a series of...
Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade
West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football James Gmiter 9/27/22
West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter speaks on increased trust and varied offensive weapons as contributing factors in the improvement of the line. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
