The Browns meltdown against the Jets was all Defense and the Coach!! Brisset actually was pretty good that game!!
The media needs to stop the crap. Jacoby is doing a good job but Watson and his athletic ability will only increase the ability of the Browns. Watson is not going it cold when he comes back. On Oct 10 he comes back to the team for conditioning and team meeting. A week later he works with the team till his return for the Texas game. So he is going to be well involved with the team when he returns. He is easily one of the top 5 QB in the league and it will show. Jacoby is doing his job and doing it well but you have not seen anything yet.
Find an “out” with Watson, he’s baggage and drama (besides, three years out of the pocket) the Browns do not need, save money to be better spent for other needs! Look to the draft, build for the future.
Comments / 46