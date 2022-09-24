Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO