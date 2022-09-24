Read full article on original website
Grimsby 1-2 Carlisle: Kristian Dennis haunts former club in Carlisle victory
Carlisle handed newly-promoted Grimsby their second 2-1 defeat on the bounce by edging their rearranged Sky Bet League Two meeting. Owen Moxon opened the scoring with a stunning low drive, before Kristian Dennis came back to haunt his former club at Blundell Park. Michee Efete was on target for the home team after gift-wrapping Carlisle their second.
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired
Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
Tuesday Tips
First Impression can notch a third win from four visits to Ayr in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap at Ayr. John Quinn's five-year-old was rated 85 when last striking gold here a couple of years ago and returns 5lb lower in the weights. He has been dropped 1lb since his most recent outing here a couple of weeks ago, when beaten just a couple of lengths into fourth place, and any rain would aid his cause.
Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England
Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
Luke Shaw shines but Harry Maguire and Nick Pope struggle - England player ratings
Nick Pope - 4 A game that exposed Pope's weakness with distribution even before his late error. Looked nervous under the German press when collecting back passes, with his spilled save for Kai Havertz's second goal capping a poor evening. Unlikely to oust Jordan Pickford anytime soon. Luke Shaw -...
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Gary Neville exclusive interview: On the 'attempted murder' of English football and his vision for a better game
On April 18 2021, news emerged of plans for a breakaway European Super League that would include six clubs from the Premier League. The proposals caused widespread uproar and were soon shelved following fan protests. The fall-out from that and the financial crisis caused by the pandemic provides the backdrop...
Harry Maguire error-strewn but still on the plane for Gareth Southgate; Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss out – England World Cup squad ladder
Harry Maguire received Gareth Southgate's backing despite his error-strewn display against Germany, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the slide. The latest England World Cup squad ladder is here!. The Three Lions contested their final fixture before the tournament on Monday night, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in...
Wednesday Tips
Flylikeaneagle looks the best bet on a competitive card at Nottingham in the Fairfax Saddles Grassroots Mile Series Final Handicap. Trained by Grand National-winning handler Lucinda Russell, the five-year-old arrives on the back of his fourth win in what has been a thoroughly productive season. Based in Ireland until earlier this year, he has flourished since joining Russell's Kinross yard in June.
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate's side's must beat Germany in final game before World Cup
England have been relegated from Nations League Group A3 and Germany cannot reach the finals, but there will be far more than professional pride on the line when the sides meet at Wembley on Monday, writes Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett. England suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy...
England 3-3 Germany: Nick Pope's late mistake ends hopes of a dramatic win at Wembley for Gareth Southgate's side
England were on their knees and then on the brink of a transformative comeback win before a bad Nick Pope error late on ensured their final game before the World Cup ended 3-3 against Germany. It was looking bleak for the confidence-hit hosts when Harry Maguire errors had led to...
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke not short of issues as bug rips through squad ahead of Ukraine rematch
Steve Clarke claims Scotland are "not short of issues" ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September's triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jonjo O'Neill's Pens Man back with excellent chance at Bangor-on-Dee
1.55 Bangor - Last time out winners go head-to-head. Pens Man looks to be on the improve for the Jonjo O'Neill team and ought to go close in the Jones Bros Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase. Kevin Brogan takes off 3lb but so does Lilly Pinchin from the back of Midnight...
Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: Ian Baraclough's side avoid Nations League relegation despite defeat
Northern Ireland clinched Nations League survival despite losing 2-1 to Greece after Kosovo did them a favour by beating Cyprus 5-1. Ian Baraclough's side went behind to on-loan Hull striker Dimitrios Pelkas' goal after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made an error when coming to claim the ball, but bounced back quickly as Shayne Lavery dispatched Steven Davis' inch-perfect cross.
Manu Tuilagi and Sam Simmonds in Eddie Jones’ England training squad; Danny Care misses out
Manu Tuilagi and Sam Simmonds have been named in Eddie Jones’ 36-man England training squad. The outfit will begin preparations for their four home Autumn Nations Series fixtures in November during a three-day training camp this weekend. Jones' squad includes first call-ups for Northampton Saints' Alex Coles and Saracens'...
LV= County Championship: Yorkshire survival hopes suffer blow as Zafar Gohar wreaks havoc for Gloucestershire allowing them to open up big lead
Yorkshire's LV= Insurance County Championship survival hopes were dealt a blow at Headingley as Gloucestershire opened up a second-innings lead of 211 runs with four wickets remaining. Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar inspired Gloucestershire on the second day, claiming five of seven morning wickets as Yorkshire, replying to a first-innings 190,...
Northern Diamonds beat Southern Vipers to win Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Northern Diamonds beat Southern Vipers to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Lord’s on Sunday. After losing to Vipers, the reigning champions, twice before in finals, Diamonds dethroned them this year at the third attempt. In an exciting finish Diamonds won by two runs to secure their first...
Liam Dawson: Pakistan v England series poised nicely | Chris Woakes set to return?
Liam Dawson admitted there were "a few sleepless nights" after England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Pakistan in game four of the seven-match T20 series, but the visitors could be set for a huge boost in Wednesday's fifth match. Chris Woakes could be set to return in...
Super League: Relegation scrapped for leading clubs in radical new plans from IMG
On Wednesday, after months of analysis, proposals were put forward to the 37 clubs in the RFL on how the sport can move forward, with small changes to radical overhauls discussed among the rugby league community. In the "Reimagining Rugby League Consultation Project", IMG have put forward seven key measures...
