FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Related
Detroit News
Michigan man charged after shooting 84-year-old anti-abortion canvasser
Richard Harvey, who shot an 84-year-old anti-abortion canvasser outside his Ionia County home after she was involved in a heated exchange with his wife, turned himself in to law enforcement Friday after a three-count warrant was issued against him. After an investigation by the Michigan State Police, Ionia County Prosecutor...
Detroit News
State police: Woman struck by car, killed in SW Mich. after leaving adult care facility
A 33-year-old woman who walked away from a southwestern Michigan adult foster care facility died Thursday after being hit by a car, Michigan State Police said. Troopers from the state police's Paw Paw Post were called at about 6 a.m. Thursday to a location on westbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 60.6 in Paw Paw Township for a report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian, officials said in a Tweet.
Detroit News
MSU trustees: 2021 Title IX certification was 'not standard'
A Michigan State University executive relied on verbal confirmation from a trustee that a board member reviewed staff-related sexual misconduct reports for the university's 2021 Title IX certification with the state of Michigan, which the findings of a Sept. 13 MSU audit said "circumvented the established process." The verbal confirmation,...
Detroit News
Recap: Michigan State drops third straight in 27-13 loss to Maryland
The offense moved the ball more successfully in the first half and the defense was more sound than in the last two weeks, but the result was the same for Michigan State. The Spartans lost to Maryland on the road, 27-13, for their third straight loss to fall to 2-3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Same old story: Maryland trip results in another frustrating chapter for Spartans
College Park, Md. — Mel Tucker knows how it sounds. Week after week, the Michigan State coach has been coming out after a loss talking about his team’s lack of execution and inability to play complementary football. When the offense does strike quickly, the defense gives it back...
Detroit News
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Maryland
Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 27-13 loss to Maryland in Week 5. Not much has changed for Michigan State’s defense over the past three games, other than the total points allowed has gone down each week. Of course, that’s hardly any solace for a unit that continues to give up big chunks of yardage in the pass game as Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 314 yards and a touchdown, the latest quarterback to have his way with the Spartans following Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.
Detroit News
'Just a poor showing': Spartans suffer third straight double-digit defeat
College Park, Md. — As Michigan State’s players and coaches slowly walked off the field at SECU Stadium Saturday night, a misty rain falling to perfectly frame another gloomy day of football, there was little Mel Tucker was going to be able to muster by the time he reached the locker room.
