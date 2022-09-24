Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 27-13 loss to Maryland in Week 5. Not much has changed for Michigan State’s defense over the past three games, other than the total points allowed has gone down each week. Of course, that’s hardly any solace for a unit that continues to give up big chunks of yardage in the pass game as Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 314 yards and a touchdown, the latest quarterback to have his way with the Spartans following Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO