Lake Odessa, MI

Detroit News

Michigan man charged after shooting 84-year-old anti-abortion canvasser

Richard Harvey, who shot an 84-year-old anti-abortion canvasser outside his Ionia County home after she was involved in a heated exchange with his wife, turned himself in to law enforcement Friday after a three-count warrant was issued against him. After an investigation by the Michigan State Police, Ionia County Prosecutor...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

State police: Woman struck by car, killed in SW Mich. after leaving adult care facility

A 33-year-old woman who walked away from a southwestern Michigan adult foster care facility died Thursday after being hit by a car, Michigan State Police said. Troopers from the state police's Paw Paw Post were called at about 6 a.m. Thursday to a location on westbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 60.6 in Paw Paw Township for a report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian, officials said in a Tweet.
PAW PAW, MI
Detroit News

MSU trustees: 2021 Title IX certification was 'not standard'

A Michigan State University executive relied on verbal confirmation from a trustee that a board member reviewed staff-related sexual misconduct reports for the university's 2021 Title IX certification with the state of Michigan, which the findings of a Sept. 13 MSU audit said "circumvented the established process." The verbal confirmation,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Maryland

Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 27-13 loss to Maryland in Week 5. Not much has changed for Michigan State’s defense over the past three games, other than the total points allowed has gone down each week. Of course, that’s hardly any solace for a unit that continues to give up big chunks of yardage in the pass game as Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 314 yards and a touchdown, the latest quarterback to have his way with the Spartans following Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.
EAST LANSING, MI

