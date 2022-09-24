Reminder of Maria: Puerto Ricans in Arizona find ways to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

Traumatic memories, anxiety and helplessness. That's what Jeffrey De Jesús and Yami Díaz experience when they see the images of the devastation that Hurricane Fiona has caused this week in their native Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory in the Caribbean.

De Jesús and Díaz, who reside in Maricopa, Arizona, decided to leave the island in 2018 due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in September 2017, leaving behind their lifelong home and loved ones for a fresh start in Arizona.

“The psychological impact is very strong,” De Jesús said, whose family at the time that Maria hit lived in Naguabo, a coastal area in eastern Puerto Rico that was one of the hardest hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria. “You hear everything breaking, things being lifted, windows bending. It is a very shocking feeling. You start thinking your home is going to explode, that you're going to die,” he said.

De Jesús, Díaz and their newborn endured 14 hours locked up in their bathroom, taking refuge from the storm huddled around their most valued belongings until the hurricane passed through.

And although they made it through the hurricane, they say, what came after was the most difficult: months without electricity, communication, medicine or food.

“Debris, overturned cars, downed antennas, overturned trucks, dead animals, broken poles, downed power lines, collapsed trees, and all of that in 28 inches of water. It was horrible,” Diaz said.

They did not lose friends or family to the hurricane, but heard of many people who later died from the ravages of the storm — people requiring medication, dialysis treatment, oxygen machines who, due to the lack of electricity, water supply and gasoline to get around, lost their lives.

Their fear is that similar aftermath will be seen after Fiona passed through the island.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Puerto Rico this week flooding the island with 6 to more than 25 inches of rain in some areas.

At its peak, over 1 million customers remained without electricity, and nearly half of a major water authority's customers lacked running water in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. The island's fragile power grid and infrastructure result from a lack of political power because of inadequate governmental representation, critics say.

The Puerto Rican community in Arizona has not stood idly by, though, and with the help of several reliable organizations based on the island, they have begun to map out a plan to send assistance overseas.

Boricuas in Arizona come together

For Nydia Stuart, a Puerto Rican who lives in Phoenix, Fiona's arrival awakens traumas from the past. And although she did not have to be present on the island during the passage of Maria, she recalled the state of anxiety she lived with at the time.

"I'm like all Puerto Ricans in Arizona, we have PTSD that hit us with Hurricane Maria," said Stuart. “The desperation, the insecurity, the uncertainty of what is going to happen to our people has us worried. I have my parents on the island and that has me very worried.”

Stuart is the founder and former director of the Puerto Rican Center of Arizona, a group that was organized to provide assistance when Maria hit in 2017.

Five years later, they, along with other groups and organizations in Arizona, are organizing once more to help those most in need on the island. On Friday, several community members came together at the Puerto Rico Latin Bar & Grill restaurant in Phoenix to discuss just how they would make that happen.

On Friday, the group and other members of the community met at the Puerto Rican Latin Bar and Grill in Phoenix to establish a plan to send aid to the island.

In 2017, the same group raised $30,000 in funds and supplies for people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Although Stuart said the supplies helped many, the process took a long time — the containers they sent to the island didn't arrive until five months after the hurricane hit.

Therefore, the group decided that this time they are only going to raise monetary funds. Stuart said the first step was to obtain 501(c)(3) nonprofit status for the Puerto Rican Center of Arizona, so donations are tax-deductible. Then, they'll open a bank account for the funds they raise.

The group came up with some ideas for charity events, including selling the restaurant's food at a cultural festival, selling Puerto Rican art at auctions, hosting a screening of Puerto Rican films or simply leaving a donation box at the restaurant.

Stuart said she plans to visit Puerto Rico after sending the funds to make sure the aid is reaching the communities that need it most — towns in the countryside that don't have access to as many resources.

"Puerto Rico is gonna need help for a long time, they haven't even recovered from Maria," Stuart said.

Working toward a similar goal is Freddy Cruz, who organizes the traditional Festival of Puerto Rico in Arizona in October, an event that promotes Boricua culture, food and music. He said this year's event will focus on showing "solidarity with our people from Puerto Rico."

“We are looking at ways to establish a link with a reliable non-profit organization in Puerto Rico, and from there begin to collect aid for those who need it most,” said Cruz.

Fiona aftermath shows systemic deficiencies on the island

For Puerto Ricans living away from the island, and those in Arizona, seeing the devastation caused by the hurricane has left them with a sense of helplessness, especially when they know what it's like to lose everything after Hurricane Maria. In a lapse of five years, many on the island find themselves in a similar situation.

“It is shocking to see on social media that there are people who have lost everything. This hurricane is not stronger than Maria but it has brought much more water than Maria, the floods are terrible,” De Jesús said.

For Puerto Rican Manuel Avilés Santiago, associate dean and professor at Arizona State University, climatic phenomena such as Hurricane Fiona "bring to the surface" other crises that exist in Puerto Rico, such as poverty and major deficiencies in the energy system.

“After the situation caused by Hurricane María, what (needed to be done) in Puerto Rico was to repair an energy system that was in crisis, but it was not fixed ... and now we see that the system has failed again," Avilés said.

Avilés said that the destruction of homes, the loss of jobs or businesses, and overt poverty, all caused by these phenomena, are why many people have decided to leave the island.

A Pew Research Center study from 2010 to 2017 shows that were 5.6 million Puerto Ricans in the United States, almost double the number living on the island at the time. The Puerto Rican diaspora is second only to the Mexican community in the U.S., which exceeds 36 million.

“My parents who live in Puerto Rico are elderly, they are 78 and 85 years old, and it is a situation that breaks my heart and also makes me very frustrated to see how the government, both state and federal, continues to fail us,” he said.

When Hurricane Maria hit, Avilés created a Facebook page that served as a chat and discussion site, where in addition to being informed of what was happening in Puerto Rico, users presented ideas and proposals on how to help people on the island. That page is still current and has regained strength in the aftermath of Fiona.

Another of Avilés's frustrations is seeing how U.S. media outlets cover this type of disaster, not giving it the importance it deserves, he said.

“While Puerto Rico was being devastated by the hurricane, the media were covering the funeral of the Queen of England,” Avilés said. “It makes me feel very painful because I think there is a need to make this type of humanitarian crisis visible that's taking place in a territory that belongs to the United States.”

USA Today reporter Bill Keveney contributed to this article.

Reach La Voz reporter and editor Javier Arce at javier.arce@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @javierarce33.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.