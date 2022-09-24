WATCH: Robby Ashford scores first TD of Auburn vs Missouri

The Tigers are on the board against Mizzou.

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford scored on an 11-yard run in his first collegiate start against Missouri on Saturday.

Ashford started in place of TJ Finley, who is out for the game with a shoulder injury.

The Tigers' drive started at the 41-yard line and took seven and a half minutes to complete. 14 plays, 59 yards, all rush attempts. There were a few drop backs from Ashford on the drive that immediately turned into scrambles. He finished with 32 yards on five attempts.

The scoring drive featured two fourth-and-one conversions. Tigers living up to that "fourth-and-one mentality" Harsin has preached.

Star running back Tank Bigsby has yet to see "workhorse" numbers this season, but had seven carries for 30 yards on the drive.

Missouri started the game with a quick three and out, including a sack from Colby Wooden to close it the drive.

Following a Missouri turnover in Auburn territory, the Tigers scored yet again, this time from three yards out. Bigsby makes it 14-0 Auburn.

You can check out the highlight of Ashford's run below.

