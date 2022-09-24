ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 25-year-old man is dead in Peoria's 19th homicide of the year

By Leslie Renken, Journal Star
 4 days ago
PEORIA – Police are investigating the city's 19th homicide of the year after receiving a report of a shooting at 12:54 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of S. Greenlawn to find a 25-year-old man down in the alley behind a home. Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Officers investigated the crime scene inside the home. The manner and cause of death will be provided by the coroner.

Police are asking the public to provide information. Call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521, Detective Robert Allen at 309-494-8367 or provide information anonymously at 309-673-9000.

