ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 2 month drug bust had led to 27 people charged

An Ohio drug bust in Jefferson County led to 27 people being charged. Toronto police say they have arrested nine people after a two-month drug sting; six of the arrests were drug deals taken off the street. The nine people arrested are: Joshua D. Smith-Age 44- Toronto- Possession of drug abuse instruments Meghan M. Liddick- […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Kensington, PA
City
Lawn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
New Kensington, PA
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy