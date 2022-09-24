Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new and exciting places to discover, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are suitable for people of all ages so they are great option, no matter who you are traveling with. On top of that, you'll find something for everybody at any of these places, no matter how you prefer to spend your time on holidays.
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US
European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes. Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during...
Pennsylvania hotel among those with best breakfasts: study
It’s been long said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Hotels tend to acknowledge this importance by laying out a spread of delicious morning sustenance for their clientele, with one particular hotel in Pennsylvania being among those that serve the best breakfasts in the U.S.
Vox
Chips are the new oil. There are no reserves.
In a single day, we interact with hundreds of computer chips, most no larger than a penny. These tiny circuits power everything from smartphones and laptops to medical devices and electric vehicles, and they’re largely responsible for our increasingly computerized lives. But in recent months, the world’s dependence on these chips has also put them at the center of mounting tensions between the United States and mainland China over Taiwan.
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As global energy supplies tighten as a result of Western-backed sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Energy Department reported Monday that total U.S. exports of refined petroleum products hit a record. Russia is among the world's leading suppliers of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products....
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
ValueWalk
Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania Hitting Bank Accounts Now
Some Pennsylvania residents could soon get a one-time surprise stimulus check from the state. This one-time surprise stimulus check from Pennsylvania will hit the bank accounts of eligible residents over the next few days. Eligible residents could get a one-time payment of up to $1,657.50. Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania:...
Will Pennsylvania Send a $2,000 Stimulus Check in 2022? It's Possible
On August 2, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, alongside other legislators, reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program, an initiative that aims to provide $2,000 stimulus checks to thousands of Pennsylvanians in 2022. Gov. Wolf first introduced the $1.7 billion plan that would make giving back to Pennsylvania families possible in February, though it received significant pushback.
India just purchased its most expensive LNG cargo in history as it scrambles to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries
India is scrambling to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries, driving GAIL India to pay $40 per million BTUs for LNG. That's the most expensive LNG cargo to ship to India in history, traders told Bloomberg. It's also a sign India is struggling to fill the hole in Russian supplies after...
BF.7 could be the next dominant COVID variant. Here's what that would mean
As autumn bleeds into winter, public health officials are anticipating another wave of COVID infections, just like the two years previous — with some experts anticipating as many as 100 million infections this time around. In spite of evidence to the contrary, President Joseph Biden recently declared that the...
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good
The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
