ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new and exciting places to discover, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are suitable for people of all ages so they are great option, no matter who you are traveling with. On top of that, you'll find something for everybody at any of these places, no matter how you prefer to spend your time on holidays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vox

Chips are the new oil. There are no reserves.

In a single day, we interact with hundreds of computer chips, most no larger than a penny. These tiny circuits power everything from smartphones and laptops to medical devices and electric vehicles, and they’re largely responsible for our increasingly computerized lives. But in recent months, the world’s dependence on these chips has also put them at the center of mounting tensions between the United States and mainland China over Taiwan.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mexico, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
UPI News

U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As global energy supplies tighten as a result of Western-backed sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Energy Department reported Monday that total U.S. exports of refined petroleum products hit a record. Russia is among the world's leading suppliers of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Taiwan#Sugar#American#Commerce Department#The European Union#The U S Census Bureau#Pharmaceutical Products#Iron And Steel
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ValueWalk

Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania Hitting Bank Accounts Now

Some Pennsylvania residents could soon get a one-time surprise stimulus check from the state. This one-time surprise stimulus check from Pennsylvania will hit the bank accounts of eligible residents over the next few days. Eligible residents could get a one-time payment of up to $1,657.50. Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MarketRealist

Will Pennsylvania Send a $2,000 Stimulus Check in 2022? It's Possible

On August 2, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, alongside other legislators, reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program, an initiative that aims to provide $2,000 stimulus checks to thousands of Pennsylvanians in 2022. Gov. Wolf first introduced the $1.7 billion plan that would make giving back to Pennsylvania families possible in February, though it received significant pushback.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Belgium
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Chile
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Germany
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy