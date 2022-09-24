ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

10 fall concerts you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

The fall concert calendar in Birmingham is coming in strong, with a wide variety of talent at venues large and small. Here are 10 shows on our must-see list, from a vibrant soul-rock duo to a classic country rock band. UMPHREY’s MCGEE. Who: Midwest jam band, touring on 2022...
Bham Now

Magic City Polo team faces first-ever HBCU polo team Oct. 1

Mark your calendars, Birmingham! The first-ever Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) polo team from Morehouse College faces Magic City Polo on Saturday, October 1 at 4PM. Keep reading to learn more about this historic moment for our city. The game of polo. Polo is a ball game that’s played...
960 The Ref

Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
Calhoun Journal

Patti LaBelle Live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

Oxford, AL – On Sunday, October 9, 2022&nbsp;Patti LaBelle will perform live at the&nbsp;Oxford Performing Arts Center. This show will start at 7:00 pm. Beautiful simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that LaBelle is known and revered for. Patti has been featured in popular films and television programs including A Soldier’s Story, A Different World, American Horror Story, and Empire, and starred in her own TV series, Out All Night. Always a person to take on new challenges, in 2017 Patti launched a record label, GPE Records, and released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage. While she has reached the heights of success throughout her 60-plus-year career, Patti has also endured and survived personal strife. “Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God. I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it…it’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.” And the world is thankful that Patti’s voice sounds so good to our ears.&nbsp;
953thebear.com

Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge

One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Shelby Reporter

Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park

PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Men’s Fashion Flash Mob

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 8th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm It’s More 2 Me, Inc. will take over Zinn Park. This men’s fashion flash mob is to help change the narrative for the men of color in the community. They will meet in suits at Zinn Park and share a few words then walk 2 blocks back around to the park. The walk consists of walking pass the police station (symbolic of not being arrested) and the courthouse (symbolic of not being sentenced), thus changing the narrative of their community. The organizers stated, “We are giving the media and others a new narrative.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Wave 3

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Calhoun Journal

Murder by the Book--A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Thursday, October 6th let you inner detective out at Hubbard’s Off Main. Join CAST for another fun Mike Stedham murder mystery at a fundraiser dinner event at Hubbard’s Off Main, in Oxford, AL. Tickets are $30 a person and include a dinner buffet and the show (directed by Dylan Hurst). Contact Hubbard’s at 256-403-0258 for reservations. Come and see if your table can figure out “who dunnit” first! Tickets are limited, so call to snag yours now!! Event begins at 6:00 pm.
AL.com

Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
Bham Now

Encore Rouge is NOW open—plus, details for grand opening, Oct. 1

Birmingham foodies, I’ve got exciting news for you—popular food truck Encore Rouge has officially opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant for a test run and will have their grand opening on Saturday, October 1. Keep reading for all the delicious details. All about Encore Rouge 🤩. Encore Rouge has already...
wbrc.com

Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
CBS 42

New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
