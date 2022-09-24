Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Remember when Michael Jackson rehearsed for the Victory Tour in Alabama?
Crowds gathered. Signs were held aloft. People waved and pointed, yelled and cheered. Birmingham has seen its share of celebrities over the years, but one of the most exciting events for entertainment fans in the Magic City didn’t involve a local concert, a movie shoot or a formal public appearance.
10 fall concerts you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
The fall concert calendar in Birmingham is coming in strong, with a wide variety of talent at venues large and small. Here are 10 shows on our must-see list, from a vibrant soul-rock duo to a classic country rock band. UMPHREY’s MCGEE. Who: Midwest jam band, touring on 2022...
Bham Now
Magic City Polo team faces first-ever HBCU polo team Oct. 1
Mark your calendars, Birmingham! The first-ever Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) polo team from Morehouse College faces Magic City Polo on Saturday, October 1 at 4PM. Keep reading to learn more about this historic moment for our city. The game of polo. Polo is a ball game that’s played...
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
Patti LaBelle Live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center
Oxford, AL – On Sunday, October 9, 2022 Patti LaBelle will perform live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. This show will start at 7:00 pm. Beautiful simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that LaBelle is known and revered for. Patti has been featured in popular films and television programs including A Soldier’s Story, A Different World, American Horror Story, and Empire, and starred in her own TV series, Out All Night. Always a person to take on new challenges, in 2017 Patti launched a record label, GPE Records, and released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage. While she has reached the heights of success throughout her 60-plus-year career, Patti has also endured and survived personal strife. “Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God. I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it…it’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.” And the world is thankful that Patti’s voice sounds so good to our ears.
Win Concert Tickets to See Mary J. Blige in Birmingham, Alabama
Noted as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige is on tour. Excited fans can’t wait for her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to arrive in Birmingham, Alabama. It’s taking place on Wednesday, September 28 at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC. Also, gracing the stage will be Ella Mai and Queen Naija.
953thebear.com
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Shelby Reporter
Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park
PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
Anniston Men’s Fashion Flash Mob
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 8th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm It’s More 2 Me, Inc. will take over Zinn Park. This men’s fashion flash mob is to help change the narrative for the men of color in the community. They will meet in suits at Zinn Park and share a few words then walk 2 blocks back around to the park. The walk consists of walking pass the police station (symbolic of not being arrested) and the courthouse (symbolic of not being sentenced), thus changing the narrative of their community. The organizers stated, “We are giving the media and others a new narrative.
Bham Now
7 new Birmingham businesses opening now + coming soon, including Hi-Wire Brewing
Birmingham foodies, we know so many new spots for you to try. From gourmet street food to beer to coffee, there are so many businesses in The Magic City coming soon or already open. Here are seven that we’re excited to visit. 1. Encore Rouge | Downtown. Street food...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Wave 3
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Murder by the Book--A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Thursday, October 6th let you inner detective out at Hubbard’s Off Main. Join CAST for another fun Mike Stedham murder mystery at a fundraiser dinner event at Hubbard’s Off Main, in Oxford, AL. Tickets are $30 a person and include a dinner buffet and the show (directed by Dylan Hurst). Contact Hubbard’s at 256-403-0258 for reservations. Come and see if your table can figure out “who dunnit” first! Tickets are limited, so call to snag yours now!! Event begins at 6:00 pm.
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
Bham Now
Encore Rouge is NOW open—plus, details for grand opening, Oct. 1
Birmingham foodies, I’ve got exciting news for you—popular food truck Encore Rouge has officially opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant for a test run and will have their grand opening on Saturday, October 1. Keep reading for all the delicious details. All about Encore Rouge 🤩. Encore Rouge has already...
Fans headed to Talladega Superspeedway ahead of YellaWood 500
The race will take place on October 2 and for the first time, capacity is back at 100 percent for all race events.
wbrc.com
Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
Trussville student selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville student was selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star on Friday, September 23. Blakely Holt, 11, is a sixth grader at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School. She is the daughter of Andy and Dennie Holt. Alabama’s Rising Stars is a mentoring program of the Miss Alabama Competition. Through […]
New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
