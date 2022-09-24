ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

thefamuanonline.com

City pays tribute to Althemese Barnes

Local historians are the heart of preservation in Tallahassee — and perhaps none more so than Althemese Barnes. The City of Tallahassee recently recognized Barnes, an author, activist and preservationist as well as a Florida A&M University graduate, when it named part of Cascades Park in her honor. Barnes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Out-of-state students anxious about Ian

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the Tallahassee area with tropical storm force winds for. an extended period. The city is predicted to experience steady rainfall of four to six. inches. At Florida A&M University, there are mixed emotions among students about the. potentially strengthening storm coming to Tallahassee. Many...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf Coast of Florida and is expected to impact Tallahassee later this week, possibly as soon as Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all of Florida, and by the end of Monday night, Ian had strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Electric linemen brace for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local linemen are gearing up for the risk posed by Hurricane Ian to the Big Bend. Utility companies and crews across Florida share their preparation as the state braces for rain and wind and likely power outages. Officials at Talquin Electric off Thomasville Road say they...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Time to spice up date night

Tallahassee is often viewed as limited when it comes to finding new places to go. This can make it difficult to find original spots to take a significant other, but there are definitely things out there. If the outdoors is appealing for a date, Florida State University’s Rez Lakefront Park...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at the Tallahassee International Airport are expecting cancellations of flights to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, while the airport remains functioning preparing for impacts from the storm. The airport has their hurricane plan at the ready to ensure they’re prepared to support customers in the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

SWGA schools announce cancellations, delays ahead of Ian

Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Georgia, school systems in the area are announcing cancellations and delays for activities and events schedule throughout the remainder of the week. COLQUITT COUNTY. In Colquitt County, the school system has announced changes to their homecoming week activities and events.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
MIDWAY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Co. administration department makes changes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
MARIANNA, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus

Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA

