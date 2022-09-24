Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
City pays tribute to Althemese Barnes
Local historians are the heart of preservation in Tallahassee — and perhaps none more so than Althemese Barnes. The City of Tallahassee recently recognized Barnes, an author, activist and preservationist as well as a Florida A&M University graduate, when it named part of Cascades Park in her honor. Barnes...
FAMU announces closures of Hurricane Ian
Florida A&M University has canceled classes from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30 at the Tallahassee campus.
thefamuanonline.com
Out-of-state students anxious about Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the Tallahassee area with tropical storm force winds for. an extended period. The city is predicted to experience steady rainfall of four to six. inches. At Florida A&M University, there are mixed emotions among students about the. potentially strengthening storm coming to Tallahassee. Many...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is heading toward the Gulf Coast of Florida and is expected to impact Tallahassee later this week, possibly as soon as Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all of Florida, and by the end of Monday night, Ian had strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane.
floridapolitics.com
Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path
Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
WCTV
Local business offers free water to the community as Hurricane Ian comes close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local businesses extending their resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s arrival include Proof Brewing company, who announced it’ll offer free water to those who need it. With a barrel holding nearly 2-thousand gallons of filtered water, Proof Brewing company says take what you...
WCTV
Electric linemen brace for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local linemen are gearing up for the risk posed by Hurricane Ian to the Big Bend. Utility companies and crews across Florida share their preparation as the state braces for rain and wind and likely power outages. Officials at Talquin Electric off Thomasville Road say they...
thefamuanonline.com
Time to spice up date night
Tallahassee is often viewed as limited when it comes to finding new places to go. This can make it difficult to find original spots to take a significant other, but there are definitely things out there. If the outdoors is appealing for a date, Florida State University’s Rez Lakefront Park...
floridapolitics.com
Medical boards cancel Tallahassee workshop on gender-affirming care due to Hurricane Ian
It's not clear how the cancellation will impact the rule development. With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the state. Florida’s two medical boards are canceling a Sept. 30 workshop on gender-affirming care that was slated to be held in Tallahassee. Members of the Board of Medicine and Board of...
WCTV
Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
WCTV
TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at the Tallahassee International Airport are expecting cancellations of flights to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, while the airport remains functioning preparing for impacts from the storm. The airport has their hurricane plan at the ready to ensure they’re prepared to support customers in the...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: The Vogel Group, Holtzman Vogel expand in Tallahassee
Tori Deal, Chad Revis and Josh Pratt are coming aboard. The Vogel Group and law firm Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak are expanding in Tallahassee with three new hires. Chad Revis, Josh Pratt are joining the law firm — Holtzman Vogel — while Tori Deal is coming on as...
wfxl.com
SWGA schools announce cancellations, delays ahead of Ian
Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Georgia, school systems in the area are announcing cancellations and delays for activities and events schedule throughout the remainder of the week. COLQUITT COUNTY. In Colquitt County, the school system has announced changes to their homecoming week activities and events.
Gov. DeSantis gives updates on Florida’s emergency response to Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane strength by Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to give updates on how Florida will be preparing for the storm. DeSantis had issued a state of emergency on Saturday...
WCTV
Tallahassee middle schooler set to compete in Washington D.C. as one of the top STEM students in the nation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this week we told you about twelve year-old Landon Huber from Tallahassee who is advancing in a stem competition as one of the top student scientists in the country. The young man will be representing his school Christ Classical Academy and Tallahassee as one of...
thefamuanonline.com
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
Jackson Co. administration department makes changes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
WCTV
MIke’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on Hurricane Ian as well as the nicer forecast after it passes. To read more on the 5 p.m. advisory, click here.
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
