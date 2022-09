Municipal Meetings

East Lyme

Meeting details available at eltownhall.com

Monday ― Planning Commission affordable housing subcommittee, 7 p.m., Town Hall.

Tuesday ― Water and Sewer Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall and remote access.

Groton City

Mayor & Council and Committee of the Whole will broadcast live on GMTV.

Monday ― Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., Council Chambers; Municipal Building.

Groton Town

Virtual meeting information will be provided on https://www.agendasuite.org/iip/groton under the meeting. Town Council, Committee of the Whole and Representative Town Meetings will be broadcasted live on GMTV and YouTube.

Monday ― Citizen and Police Committee Special Meeting, 5 p.m., Town Hall Annex – CR1/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, Room 11/Hybrid Virtual Meeting.

Tuesday ― Town Council Committee of the Whole, 6:30 p.m., Thrive 55+ Active Living Center/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall Annex – CR2/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Noank Fire District Park Commission, 7 p.m., Noank Fire House.

Wednesday ― Groton Housing Authority, 3 p.m., Grasso Gardens; Long Term Recovery Committee Special Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Thrive 55+ Active Living Center, Room 1/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall Annex – CR1/Hybrid Virtual Meeting.

Ledyard

Virtual meetings are accessed at Ledyardct.org.

Tuesday ― Water Pollution Control Authority, 7 p.m., Town Hall Annex/virtual.

Wednesday ― Senior Citizens Commission, 1:30 p.m., Senior Citizens Center; Administration Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall Annex/virtual; Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall Annex/virtual.

Lyme

Tuesday — Estuary/Middletown Transit Districts Expansion Committee, 1 p.m., Middletwon Transit District.

Wednesday — Library Board of Directors, 5 p.m., Public Library.

Montville

Monday ― Town Administration/Rules & Procedures Standing Committee, 5 p.m., Town Hall (Room 102); Public Safety Commission, 6 p.m., Town Hall (Council Chambers).

Tuesday ― Planning & Zoning Commission - Public Hearing/Regular Meeting, 6 p.m., Town Hall (Council Chambers).

Wednesday ― Sustainable CT Committee, 3 p.m., Town Hall (Room 203).

New London

Tuesday ― Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Teleconference, More details on city website (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82538848817?pwd=d3JhaDc4cUEzZ1l4Y3o0S2lSaytidz09).

Thursday ― Senior Affairs Commission, 4 p.m., Senior Center, 120 Broad St.; Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

North Stonington

Monday ― Affordable Housing Committee, 5:30 p.m., North Stonington Education Center Room #1.

Tuesday ― Board of Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., North Stonington Education Center Room #1.

Wednesday ― Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., North Stonington Education Center Room #1.

Norwich

Tuesday – Harbor Management Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall; Board of Public Utilities Commissioners, 6 p.m., 16 S. Golden St.

Wednesday – Board of Education-City Council Ad Hoc Budget Committee, 6 p.m., web conference.

Friday – Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative Joint Budget and Finance Committee, 10 a.m., 30 Stott Ave.

Old Lyme

Monday —Juvenile Review Board, 2 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall; Sound View Commission, 7:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., Shoreline Community Center.

Tuesday —Inland Wetlands Commission, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall.

Wednesday — Duck River Garden Club, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall.

Thursday —Special Meeting of the #6-1 Buttonball Road Committee, 8:15 a.m.- 9:45 a.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall; MacCurdy-Salisbury Foundation, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, Mezzanine Conference Room; Lions Club, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall.

Friday—Mentoring Corps for Community Development, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., Town Hall, Mezzanine Conference Room.

Preston

Monday – Democratic Town Committee, 7 p.m., Preston Public Library; Conservation and Agricultural Commission, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall.

Tuesday – Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Preston Plains Middle School; Parks and Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall.

Wednesday – Preston Redevelopment Agency, 7 p.m., Town Hall.

Stonington

Monday-- Recreation Committee, 6 p.m., Stonington Public Schools District Office, Board Room; Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Police Station Meeting Room.

Tuesday—Water Pollution Control Authority, 6:30 p.m., Police Station Meeting Room; Planning & Zoning Special Virtual Meeting, 7 p.m., Virtual.

Wednesday—Board of Selectmen, 5:30 p.m., Police Station Meeting Room.

Waterford

Monday ― Board of Selectmen Special Meeting, 5 p.m., Town Hall.

Tuesday ― Senior Citizens Commission Meeting, 4 p.m., Community Center; Recreation and Parks Commission, 4 p.m., Community Center.