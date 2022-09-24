ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Another heat wave to hit San Diego

By Annie Kim
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stcOJ_0i8qKzY100

SAN DIEGO – The county will be experiencing another heat wave as temperatures are expected to rise Saturday and peak Monday and Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above average, with coastal areas experiencing temperatures around the low-80s and inland areas in the low-90s.

Temperatures are expected to peak Monday and Tuesday with highs up to 15 degrees above average. An excessive heat watch is in effect for the beaches and inland valleys Monday through Wednesday. The coast is expected to experience temperatures ranging from 80 to 90 degrees and the inland valleys between 90 and 100 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is in place for the lower desert areas Sunday through Tuesday, where temperatures are expected to hit 105 to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service is advising everyone to stay hydrated and limit your time outside. The county is also offering some relief at Cool Zones across the region. Residents can call 211 to request information and even schedule a free ride to a Cool Zone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 9

Related
KPBS

Heat wave bears down on San Diego area

Dangerous triple-digit temperatures descended on San Diego desert areas Tuesday, while uncomfortably hot conditions hit valley and coastal regions — with all expected to persist through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego deserts, predicting "dangerously hot conditions...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Times of San Diego

As Heat Waves Increase, People Should Know How Extreme Temps Affect the Body

Recently, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for San Diego County. The warning stated, “Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100° F,” were possible. It cautioned that extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Excessive Heat Warning#Nexstar Media Inc
San Diego weekly Reader

Kayakers lifted out of La Jolla Cove

On September 24, before 2 pm, Erica was eating lunch at Eddie Vs on Prospect Street in La Jolla; she noticed a fire truck crane extended over La Jolla Cove across the street. So she pulled out her phone camera and started filming. "Two kayakers seemed to have gotten stuck and had to be lifted out," she said to me on September 26.
SAN DIEGO, CA
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 8

The plan to repair Lake Hodges Dam faces another setback as more cracks were found in the 104-year-old dam

SAN DIEGO — For months, we've been following the City of San Diego's effort to repair the Lake Hodges Dam. Part of that process includes lowering the water level on Lake Hodges to do the repair. Last week, the city said it found more cracks in the 104-year-old dam, which pushed out the timeline for repairs. The plan was to have the job done before the start of the rainy season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water

Ncinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Big River, CA: Man from Bonsall, California pronounced deceased after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Big River, California: A man from Bonsall, California was pronounced deceased on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort. According to the San...
BONSALL, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A legacy honored at Mission Bay.

A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hang on, Hang on, Hang on: Jimmy Buffet Snapdragon Show Being Rescheduled

Sadly, San Diego's Parrotheads are gonna have to put that blender away for a bit: "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett, who had been slated to play the first concert at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium, announced Tuesday that health issues had prompted him to (hopefully) reschedule the show. The Life on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy