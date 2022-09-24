Another heat wave to hit San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The county will be experiencing another heat wave as temperatures are expected to rise Saturday and peak Monday and Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above average, with coastal areas experiencing temperatures around the low-80s and inland areas in the low-90s.

Temperatures are expected to peak Monday and Tuesday with highs up to 15 degrees above average. An excessive heat watch is in effect for the beaches and inland valleys Monday through Wednesday. The coast is expected to experience temperatures ranging from 80 to 90 degrees and the inland valleys between 90 and 100 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is in place for the lower desert areas Sunday through Tuesday, where temperatures are expected to hit 105 to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service is advising everyone to stay hydrated and limit your time outside. The county is also offering some relief at Cool Zones across the region. Residents can call 211 to request information and even schedule a free ride to a Cool Zone.

