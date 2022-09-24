ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Tell Us About The Moment That Made You "Quiet Quit" Your Job

By Shelby Heinrich
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKVUO_0i8qKxmZ00

Lately, there's been a lot of talk about "quiet quitting." Basically, it's a term that describes when you decide to stop going "above and beyond" (aka overworking yourself) for your job, and simply do what's required of you. Nothing more, nothing less. This is all done for the sake of having a more balanced life, and rejecting the "hustle culture" mentality that's gotten so popular over the last 10 years.

Freeforn

Quiet quitting can look like a lot of different things. Maybe you stopped coming in early and staying late every day, and instead, work from nine to five and then GTFO. Maybe you've stopped checking emails on nights and weekends. Either way, you're not interested in the "grind" anymore.

Some people think that quiet quitting is bad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFaOZ_0i8qKxmZ00
LinkedIn

Others think that it's good:

- Huh, what is “quiet quitting”?*reads*- Oh. Setting normal boundaries. Working only the hours you’re paid for. Taking care of yourself.Ok.You should definitely do that.

@pati_gallardo 12:36 PM - 30 Jul 2022

But no matter you feel about it, people are doing it. So, I'd like to hear about the moment that made you "quiet quit" your job.

BET

Maybe you found out that your coworker (who does less than half the work you do) was making over $10K more a year for the same position, and you decided right then and there that you weren't going to keep working yourself to the bone for a company that doesn't pay you fairly.

Democratic National Convention

Or maybe you never, EVER took time off because you wanted to seem dedicated to your job, and when you decided to take your first vacation in over three years, your boss and your team entire tried to guilt trip you about it, and you finally went, "I'm done."

Cavalier Productions

Or maybe the last straw was when you were visiting a loved one in the hospital (on the weekend, not even during the work week), and your manager had the gall to email you and say, "I know your brother's in the hospital, but..."

NBC

Quiet-quitters, it's time to share your stories! Tell us the moment that made you quit your job (and why it was so impactful) in the comments. If you'd rather remain anonymous, you can share your story by filling out this Google form instead. We may feature your submission in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dr Oz told radio show incest ‘not a big problem’ as long as ‘more than a first cousin away’

Dr Mehmet Oz raised eyebrows by suggesting in a newly unearthed radio interview that incest was “not a big problem” as long as “you’re more than a first cousin away.”The candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat also told The Breakfast Club show in February 2014 that girls don’t want to have sex with their fathers because of pheromones.“My daughters hate my smell,” the Republican nominee said on the show.His Democratic opponent John Fetterman was quick to latch onto the comments, tweeting, “Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree.”Dr Oz got embroiled in the subject when he was asked on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin
The Independent

Woman reveals she was replaced within three hours of quitting job: ‘You are always dispensable’

A woman has warned internet users to prioritise their mental health after she revealed that her corporate job replaced her position less than three hours after she had quit.Norah Myers – a pilates instructor living in Canada – has gained more than 67k followers on her TikTok page, where she shares wellness tips and pilates exercises. Before becoming a pilates instructor, Norah explained that she used to work overtime at her past corporate job.She began her viral video by stitching a TikTok from another content creator, who asked: “What’s something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?”“No...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Man reveals he learned he was denied job after he was accidentally CC’d in HR email: ‘So let’s reject him’

A man has revealed that he learned he was denied a job after the company’s human resources department accidentally copied him into an email chain.Alexander, who goes by the username @noveltygay on TikTok, joked about the incident in a video uploaded on Monday, in which he included a screenshot of the email he received from a coffee company’s hiring manager.According to the screenshot, the email read: “Well that’s interesting okay so let’s reject him…”“Yeah breakups hurt and stuff but have y’all ever been CC’d on HR emails talking about why they don’t wanna hire you?” Alexander wrote in a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common

One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
ECONOMY
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy