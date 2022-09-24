Tell Us About The Moment That Made You "Quiet Quit" Your Job
Lately, there's been a lot of talk about "quiet quitting." Basically, it's a term that describes when you decide to stop going "above and beyond" (aka overworking yourself) for your job, and simply do what's required of you. Nothing more, nothing less. This is all done for the sake of having a more balanced life, and rejecting the "hustle culture" mentality that's gotten so popular over the last 10 years.Freeforn
Quiet quitting can look like a lot of different things. Maybe you stopped coming in early and staying late every day, and instead, work from nine to five and then GTFO. Maybe you've stopped checking emails on nights and weekends. Either way, you're not interested in the "grind" anymore.
