krcrtv.com
Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department responds to deadly house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - One person is dead following a structure fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon, said the Redding Fire Department. At approximately 2:15 p.m., crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 3400 block of Capricorn Way in Redding. The first engine...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Chico man lived with body of dead roommate for 4 years and stole his money
CHICO, Calif. - Suspect Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, was charged with stealing from his dead roommate, says District Attorney Michael Ramsey. Pirtle, who allegedly lived with his roommate's dead body, was arraigned in court for identity and money theft of his deceased roommate, Kevin Olson, 64. Ramsey said that Pirtle was also arraigned on multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
krcrtv.com
Chico non-profit talks helping homeless as construction begins on transitional homes
Chico, Calif.--- — A project years in the making is finally getting boots on the ground. The Chico Housing Action Team, or CHAT, had crews out Monday to begin the construction of Everhart Village on 540 Cohasset Road. In July, Butte County Behavioral Health (BCBH) official Scott Kennelly called...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man missing from care facility found safe
CHICO, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - A Chico man was reported missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Chico Police Department said. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers said Randolph "Randy" Nicholas was located and is safe.
actionnewsnow.com
Día del Campesino comes to Chico City Plaza this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California is bringing back Día del Campesino on Sunday. Día del Campesino, Farmer’s Day, is a family event by members of the Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California. It will feature food, prizes, agriculture health and safety information, housing services, behavioral services, health screenings and more.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
krcrtv.com
RPD teams with CHP to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department Traffic Unit (RPD) partnered with California Highway Patrol (CHP) Redding on Monday to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement. RPD and CHP visited the high commute areas in the City of Redding such as Hilltop Drive, Cypress Avenue, State Route 44, and the Downtown...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man robs Walmart with realistic looking BB gun
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested for robbing the Walmart in Anderson after police say he pulled a realistic looking BB gun. Julio Estrada, 31 of Shingletown, was arrested for robbery and brandishing an imitation firearm in public. Anderson Police said around 7 p.m. Sunday, a man stole a...
krcrtv.com
Pets rescued from house fire in Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Several pets were rescued from a house fire in Redding Monday morning. Officials with Cal Fire and the Redding Police Department responded to the structure fire. The fire was reported at Bear Mountain Road and Fernie Way just before 8 a.m. Officials at the scene said...
actionnewsnow.com
4 guns, nearly 450 rounds of ammo found during home visit; felon arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Probation officers found four guns and nearly 450 rounds of ammunition during a monthly home visit in Paynes Creek last week, according to the Tehama County Probation Department. On Sept. 21, officers found a Colt single action Frontier Scout .22 magnum, a Davis Industries .22 caliber...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for DUI after early-morning crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 10:50 A.M. UPDATE - A 33-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash at the intersection of westbound Cypress Avenue and Churn Creek Road in Redding Wednesday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they arrested Alicia Balch for DUI and driving with a suspended...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for arson after fire near Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. 3:17 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested for arson for starting a fire near the Walmart store in Anderson. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a hillside on Rhonda Road behind the Walmart Supercenter. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. Police...
krcrtv.com
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
actionnewsnow.com
After years of work, Everhart Village construction begins
CHICO, Calif. - Construction began on Chico's tiny home village for the homeless on Monday at the site off of Cohasset Road near Butte County Behavioral Health. Trees have been ripped out and grass trimmed-but just imagine-in a few months there will be a whole village of tiny homes for the homeless.
krcrtv.com
Chico man steals from dead roommate who was found deceased in the home after 4 years
After allegedly living with his deceased roommate's body for the past 4 years, a Chico man was arraigned Monday in Butte County Superior Court for identity theft and theft of money of his deceased roommate. It was Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, of Chico who committed these offenses. Alongside his charges...
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead inside Chico home identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the identification of the man found dead in a home in Chico last week. The coroner’s office said 64-year-old Kevin Olson of Chico was found dead inside a home on Burnap Avenue on Wednesday. The office said...
mynspr.org
Historic land transfer | Mass shooting threat | Dixie Fire Stories Project
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 27. Chico State Enterprises returns preserve to Mechoopda Indian Tribe in historic agreement. Chico State Enterprises and the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria signed a historic agreement Friday. The university is transferring ownership of the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve back to the tribe. According to the university, the agreement is the first of its kind in the state.
