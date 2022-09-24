ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment

CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department responds to deadly house fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - One person is dead following a structure fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon, said the Redding Fire Department. At approximately 2:15 p.m., crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 3400 block of Capricorn Way in Redding. The first engine...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corning, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Corning, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Chico man lived with body of dead roommate for 4 years and stole his money

CHICO, Calif. - Suspect Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, was charged with stealing from his dead roommate, says District Attorney Michael Ramsey. Pirtle, who allegedly lived with his roommate's dead body, was arraigned in court for identity and money theft of his deceased roommate, Kevin Olson, 64. Ramsey said that Pirtle was also arraigned on multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man missing from care facility found safe

CHICO, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - A Chico man was reported missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Chico Police Department said. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers said Randolph "Randy" Nicholas was located and is safe.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Día del Campesino comes to Chico City Plaza this weekend

CHICO, Calif. - The Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California is bringing back Día del Campesino on Sunday. Día del Campesino, Farmer’s Day, is a family event by members of the Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California. It will feature food, prizes, agriculture health and safety information, housing services, behavioral services, health screenings and more.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Clean Up#Public Works Department
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man robs Walmart with realistic looking BB gun

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested for robbing the Walmart in Anderson after police say he pulled a realistic looking BB gun. Julio Estrada, 31 of Shingletown, was arrested for robbery and brandishing an imitation firearm in public. Anderson Police said around 7 p.m. Sunday, a man stole a...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Pets rescued from house fire in Redding Monday morning

REDDING, Calif. — Several pets were rescued from a house fire in Redding Monday morning. Officials with Cal Fire and the Redding Police Department responded to the structure fire. The fire was reported at Bear Mountain Road and Fernie Way just before 8 a.m. Officials at the scene said...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for DUI after early-morning crash in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 10:50 A.M. UPDATE - A 33-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash at the intersection of westbound Cypress Avenue and Churn Creek Road in Redding Wednesday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they arrested Alicia Balch for DUI and driving with a suspended...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for arson after fire near Walmart

ANDERSON, Calif. 3:17 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested for arson for starting a fire near the Walmart store in Anderson. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a hillside on Rhonda Road behind the Walmart Supercenter. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. Police...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County

EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

After years of work, Everhart Village construction begins

CHICO, Calif. - Construction began on Chico's tiny home village for the homeless on Monday at the site off of Cohasset Road near Butte County Behavioral Health. Trees have been ripped out and grass trimmed-but just imagine-in a few months there will be a whole village of tiny homes for the homeless.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead inside Chico home identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the identification of the man found dead in a home in Chico last week. The coroner’s office said 64-year-old Kevin Olson of Chico was found dead inside a home on Burnap Avenue on Wednesday. The office said...
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Historic land transfer | Mass shooting threat | Dixie Fire Stories Project

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 27. Chico State Enterprises returns preserve to Mechoopda Indian Tribe in historic agreement. Chico State Enterprises and the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria signed a historic agreement Friday. The university is transferring ownership of the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve back to the tribe. According to the university, the agreement is the first of its kind in the state.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy