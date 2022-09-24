ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Signs from Past Chicago Marathons to Inspire Your Race-Day Enthusiasm

When the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon takes off Oct. 9, the city's streets will be flooded with runners, dotted with spectators and decked with show-stopping signs. The motivational, often-times witty signs are arguably one of the most important components of race day, as the fixtures ramp up the rallying mood. And if you're planning to hit the marathon's cheering sections to spur up the spirit, you may be looking for inspiration.
Black-owned grocery startup in Chicago rakes in funding

Liz Abunaw, owner of Chicago grocery startup Forty Acres Fresh Market, was one of three Black entrepreneurs to each receive a $50,000 grant in unrestricted capital from cookie brand Famous Amos. Abunaw said in an interview she plans to use the funding for marketing, employee training and inventory — areas...
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville

Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms.  The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day.  Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices.  Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed. 
Halloween in Chicago 2022: For Adults & Kid-Friendly

Here’s a look at things to do for Halloween in Chicago 2022 covering Halloween event for adults and ones that are kid-friendly. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are an event that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your offering in your message.
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3

In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
Store reopens in heart of Hyde Park

Light aromas of warm chocolate and roasted nuts fill the air, beckoning customers to buy a pecan snapper or caramel krispy treat. Bags of taffy, caramels and chocolates line the wooden shelves, dozens of ice cream flavors fill the dipping cases, and freshly dipped caramel apples cool by the window sill. The new wooden floors, touches of copper kitchenware and relaxing R&B music make the store a comforting place to buy and eat sweets.
Fresh Stack Burger opening 3rd location

Fresh Stack Burger Co is opening its third location next month. The store is located at 3041 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, Illinois. Developed by Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas as well as Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group and other industry veterans, the fast casual brand serves thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes and more, Sean Thomas said in a company press release.
Nancy Wilson, 74

Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
