Watch: UC Releases Indiana Hype Video
The Bearcats are looking to take another step in evening the all-time series with the Hoosiers.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — After evening the Battle for the Victory Bell series with Miami (OH) 38-17 last week, UC football is ready to sweep its latest round of games against Indiana.
Check out the hype video from UC's digital team ahead of today's non-conference finale against the Hoosiers.
The game is airing on ESPN2 . You can watch on fuboTV, start your free trial here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like:
Game Preview: Cincinnati Searches For Series Sweep of Indiana
Bengals WR Tee Higgins: Sauce Gardner 'One of Those Rare Talents'
UC Men's Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule
Look: UC Unveils Indiana Uniform Combination
Filing The Film: Cincinnati Outclasses Miami in 38-17 Victory
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment
Luke Fickell: Indiana 'Very Similar' to Past UCF Teams
Josh Whyle/Jowon Briggs Discuss Indiana Matchup
Pair of UC Players Earn Weekly AAC Honors
Engage Eight: Bearcats win 16th Straight Battle for the Victory Bell
Watch: UC Rings Victory Bell in Locker Room Following 38-17 Win Over Miami
Watch: Luke Fickell/Tyler Scott/Tre Tucker Miami Postgame Comments
Watch: Ivan Pace Jr./Wil Huber/ Ben Bryant Miami Postgame Comments
Final Huddle: UC Storms Back and Buries Miami 38-17
Engage Eight: Bearcats win 16th Straight Battle for the Victory Bell
Watch: Nick Mardner Catches Amazing TD Against Miami
Watch: UC Basketball Holds Photo Shoot Ahead of 2022-23 Season
Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools
Watch: UC Alumni Pay Tribute to Bob Huggins Following HOF Induction
Ben Bryant: 'I Want to Continue My Development as a Leader'
Ivan Pace Jr. Turning Heads and Taking Names Early at UC
Watch: Bob Huggins Basketball Hall of Fame Speech
Big 12 Commissioner on Expansion: 'Going out West is Where I Would Like to go'
UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings
Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood
Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth
How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0