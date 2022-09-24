Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
WKYC
Family of murdered Cleveland woman seeks answers after slow emergency response time
CLEVELAND — The family of a Cleveland woman who was murdered in her home earlier this month is demanding answers after what they believe was a slow response by police as the crime was taking place. Carly Capek's family says it took the Cleveland Division of Police 30 minutes...
31-year-old woman fatally shot in North Randall
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — The North Randall Police Department is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the North Randall Police, a shooting happened at the Randall...
Moving company worker stole safe with guns from home in Columbia Township, jewelry from home in Strongsville, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Euclid man who worked for a moving company stole a safe with two guns from a home in Columbia Station and is suspected of stealing jewelry from a woman in Strongsville, according to federal agents. Eddie Hereford, 23, is charged in federal court in Cleveland...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed
SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
cleveland19.com
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
Watch: McLoyd learns sentencing for killing Officer Shane Bartek
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a young woman heading to prison for life after a crime spree, including the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.
How armed teens got into Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found kids with guns got into a Cleveland high school building even as a security officer was on the phone with 911.
Cautious but not scammed, resident doesn’t want to be recorded: Strongsville Police Blotter
Suspicious situation, Sandalwood Lane: On Sept. 12, a Sandalwood Lane resident called police to discuss some private information that he didn’t want to disclose to dispatch on a recorded line. The man also refused to go to the police station due to the body camera recordings, as well as...
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
cleveland19.com
Woman convicted of killing Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek sentenced to life
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, for the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of killing...
Cleveland investigators look for missing 13-year-old
Investigators are looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Cleveland. Carlaya Jones, 13, was last seen leaving a family member's home in the 4500 block of Quincy Avenue.
Ohio dog found with bullet wound in head
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head.
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
According to a press release, the checkpoint was on the 1500 block of Mahoning Avenue from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
Officer fires at man armed with crowbar in Lakemore
An investigation is underway after an officer opened fire during an investigation into a break-in.
Identical twins get identical prison in scheme that ripped off 2,000 AT&T customers for $2.1 million -- until Mayfield Heights arrest
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Identical twin brothers received identical prison sentences Monday in a scheme that ripped off more than 2,000 AT&T customers for some $2.1 million. Luis and Jorge Socarras, both 27, of Miami, crisscrossed the country, buying iPhones, iPads and Apple watches at brick-and-mortar stores until Mayfield Heights police arrested them in 2020.
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
Motorcyclist shot, crashes in New Franklin
A 39-year-old man is behind bars on a murder charge following a shooting and motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in New Franklin.
