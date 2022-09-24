HOUSTON - Officials are looking for a man accused of shooting two people sitting outside, drinking at an apartment in north Houston. It happened in the 4000 block of Irvington Blvd around 12:15 a.m. when officers were flagged down about a shooting in the area. Responding police found a man with at least two gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to a hospital in serious condition. A woman was also shot in the leg but drove herself to a hospital.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO