ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man injured in Houston shooting outside store on Lockwood Dr

HOUSTON - A suspect followed a man into a store after shooting him in the parking lot, Houston police say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Lockwood Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, two men were having a disagreement in the parking lot. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in shooting on Rockhill Street in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A deadly shooting in southeast Houston reportedly resulted from a drug deal that turned into a robbery, according to police. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Rockhill Street. Houston police officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

1 killed, another injured: Houston police search for man known as "Atlanta"

HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Police#Southwest Houston#Violent Crime#Houston Authorities
fox26houston.com

Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Sister of victim killed in hit-and-run crash talks to FOX 26

HOUSTON - Shaye Thomas, sister to 36-year-old Evelina McKenzie, known by her family, friends and loved ones as Lina, spoke with FOX 26 hours after learning her sister was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston. "I don’t know too much. All I know is that I was leaving...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Keith Brazier, 28, facing new charges in Galveston crash that killed 2 teens

HOUSTON - A suspected drunk driver is facing new charges following the deaths of two teenagers in a Galveston crash earlier this month, authorities announced Tuesday. The Galveston Police Department says Keith Brazier, 28, is now charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of intoxication assault. According...
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway after 2 shot while sitting outside drinking at north Houston apartment

HOUSTON - Officials are looking for a man accused of shooting two people sitting outside, drinking at an apartment in north Houston. It happened in the 4000 block of Irvington Blvd around 12:15 a.m. when officers were flagged down about a shooting in the area. Responding police found a man with at least two gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to a hospital in serious condition. A woman was also shot in the leg but drove herself to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Heavy smoke rises from fire at business in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Heavy smoke could be seen rising from a fire at a southwest Houston business on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., the Houston Fire Department said they were performing a defensive attack at a building in the 3400 block of Fondren Road. The fire department said no injuries were reported...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy