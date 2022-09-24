Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
fox26houston.com
Man injured in Houston shooting outside store on Lockwood Dr
HOUSTON - A suspect followed a man into a store after shooting him in the parking lot, Houston police say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Lockwood Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, two men were having a disagreement in the parking lot. Police...
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed on Weston St in Houston; police search for suspect who drove away
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect shot and killed a man outside of a store and then fled in his vehicle. The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6500 block of Weston near Kelso. Police say a store employee had just closed the...
fox26houston.com
Man killed in shooting on Rockhill Street in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A deadly shooting in southeast Houston reportedly resulted from a drug deal that turned into a robbery, according to police. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Rockhill Street. Houston police officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to...
HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
fox26houston.com
1 killed, another injured: Houston police search for man known as "Atlanta"
HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.
fox26houston.com
Man charged with murder in Houston shooting of Destinee Govan, 25, on Richmond Ave
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged after a driver was shot to death at a traffic light in Houston and a passenger in her vehicle was injured. According to Houston police, Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, was charged with murder. He was also shot and remains hospitalized. Police say another...
Driver kills passenger during gunfight inside car in SE Houston, police say
Officers arrived at the scene and found the backseat passenger dead. Police said an argument sparked a gunfight inside the vehicle.
fox26houston.com
1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
fox26houston.com
Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
fox26houston.com
'It’s simply unacceptable,' Houston Fire Department Chief Pena says on recent attacks on first responders
HOUSTON - Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena spoke with FOX 26 to address what he's calling an unsettling trend, an increase in attacks and assault on first responders. "It’s simply unacceptable," says Chief Pena. Pena spoke about the unsettling trend fire chiefs are seeing locally and nationally; first responders,...
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hits, kills woman crossing roadway before leaving scene in southeast Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are looking for a woman accused of fatally striking another woman while driving in southeast Houston and then leaving the scene Monday. It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street around 1:22 a.m. According to HPD, an officer...
fox26houston.com
Sister of victim killed in hit-and-run crash talks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Shaye Thomas, sister to 36-year-old Evelina McKenzie, known by her family, friends and loved ones as Lina, spoke with FOX 26 hours after learning her sister was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston. "I don’t know too much. All I know is that I was leaving...
fox26houston.com
Keith Brazier, 28, facing new charges in Galveston crash that killed 2 teens
HOUSTON - A suspected drunk driver is facing new charges following the deaths of two teenagers in a Galveston crash earlier this month, authorities announced Tuesday. The Galveston Police Department says Keith Brazier, 28, is now charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of intoxication assault. According...
fox26houston.com
Search underway after 2 shot while sitting outside drinking at north Houston apartment
HOUSTON - Officials are looking for a man accused of shooting two people sitting outside, drinking at an apartment in north Houston. It happened in the 4000 block of Irvington Blvd around 12:15 a.m. when officers were flagged down about a shooting in the area. Responding police found a man with at least two gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to a hospital in serious condition. A woman was also shot in the leg but drove herself to a hospital.
fox26houston.com
Heavy smoke rises from fire at business in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Heavy smoke could be seen rising from a fire at a southwest Houston business on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., the Houston Fire Department said they were performing a defensive attack at a building in the 3400 block of Fondren Road. The fire department said no injuries were reported...
fox26houston.com
Houston Murder: Lil Uzi Vert rapper Lotta Cash Desto, real name Destinee Govan, killed on Richmond Ave.
HOUSTON - Lil Uzi artist, Lotta Cash Desto, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Richmond Ave. in Houston early Saturday morning. She was shot to death at a traffic light and a passenger in her vehicle was also injured. According to Houston police, Christian Isaiah Williams,...
Gunman wanted, man hospitalized after being shot at food truck in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said the shooting happened after the suspect and a woman were waiting in line to get food when a man approached the woman and upset her.
