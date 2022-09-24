Reports called for a shooting outside Bogey’s Tavern

Erie City Police were called to Bogey’s Tavern at 2015 Buffalo Road for a shooting outside the bar.

The first call came in around 11 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot after a reported fight outside the bar.

The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot and their condition is unknown. Erie Police continue to investigate.

