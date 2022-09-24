Reports called for a shooting outside Bogey’s Tavern
Erie City Police were called to Bogey’s Tavern at 2015 Buffalo Road for a shooting outside the bar.
The first call came in around 11 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot after a reported fight outside the bar.One person reportedly shot near downtown Erie
The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot and their condition is unknown. Erie Police continue to investigate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
