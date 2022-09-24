About time these heartless breeders get pinched. Next start with the Amish puppy mills. People treat these poor dogs terribly. These beautiful animals make them money and these evil people have no gratitude. Close them all down! Adopt, don’t shop.
This is the first time that I know of that Schmidt actually did his job and isn’t filing a frivolous lawsuit. I’m amazed. I hate these breeders who just look at dogs and see money. There’s a lot that goes into breeding. Overbreeding causes all kinds of physical and behavioral problems. Native Americans were the first to breed dogs from wolves and they would choose only the wolves who tolerated humans and could be easily tamed. No one should be “buying dogs” anyway unless they’re serious hunters or farmers who need them to work. Other than that, stop breeding and selling dogs! The shelters are FULL. Adopt one! 🐕
Mahzurrah the puppy mill capital of the country.. Like ol Bob Barker said. Have those animals Spade and Neutered!
Comments / 33