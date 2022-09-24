ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MO

Comments / 33

Mary Korth-Lloyd
4d ago

About time these heartless breeders get pinched. Next start with the Amish puppy mills. People treat these poor dogs terribly. These beautiful animals make them money and these evil people have no gratitude. Close them all down! Adopt, don’t shop.

Reply
25
Jamie Kelly
4d ago

This is the first time that I know of that Schmidt actually did his job and isn’t filing a frivolous lawsuit. I’m amazed. I hate these breeders who just look at dogs and see money. There’s a lot that goes into breeding. Overbreeding causes all kinds of physical and behavioral problems. Native Americans were the first to breed dogs from wolves and they would choose only the wolves who tolerated humans and could be easily tamed. No one should be “buying dogs” anyway unless they’re serious hunters or farmers who need them to work. Other than that, stop breeding and selling dogs! The shelters are FULL. Adopt one! 🐕

Reply(1)
23
john q public
4d ago

Mahzurrah the puppy mill capital of the country.. Like ol Bob Barker said. Have those animals Spade and Neutered!

Reply(2)
10
Related
The Associated Press

New judge lets Missouri boarding school stay open for now

A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle’s ruling came a day after he took over the case involving Agape Boarding School in Stockton. The Missouri attorney general’s office had asked Pyle to close the school after requesting the new judge for the case previously presided over by Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton. The state didn’t say why it sought a new judge. Pyle also approved the state’s request to again place Missouri Department of Social Services workers at Agape. On Monday, Munton lifted the order allowing state workers at the school. They had been there to monitor for abuse since Sept. 8. Two days of hearings to determine Agape’s fate are scheduled for Oct. 13-14.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Douglas County, MO
Government
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
County
Douglas County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Douglas County, MO
Pets & Animals
Douglas County, MO
Lifestyle
KTLO

Probation revocation sends man to prison

A 26-year-old Salesville man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and admitted he had violated the terms and conditions of his probation. A petition had been filed to revoke the suspended sentence of Andrew Miller handed down in a 2018 case in which he was convicted of first-degree forgery and a number of misdemeanor charges and sentenced to five years probation.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KSDK

Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Flees Home in Truck to Avoid Subpoena

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went to great lengths to avoid being served a subpoena on Monday, fleeing from his home driven in a truck by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, an affidavit filed in federal court and obtained by The Texas Tribune reveals. The state’s top attorney is alleged to have deliberately avoided and even run away from a process server. Ernesto Martin Herrera was trying to serve Paxton with a subpoena to appear and testify at a federal court hearing Tuesday in a suit from nonprofits who want to block potential criminal charges for those who help...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Cheers Pima County Judge Ruling Which Reinstates Territorial-Era Law

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) applauded the ruling from a Pima County judge Friday, which reinstated Arizona’s law prohibiting abortions. “A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona’s abortion statute,” said Brnovich. “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.”
ARIZONA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor’s symbolic action on hunger lights up Democrats

Hoping to bring awareness to the need to combat hunger, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson officially declared September “Hunger Action Month” — lighting the state Capitol and governor’s mansion in orange to encourage involvement in efforts to end hunger in local communities. “When people think of hunger and food insecurity, they may often think of people […] The post Missouri governor’s symbolic action on hunger lights up Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor

A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#Dog#Breeders#Attorneys#Kytv#The Circuit Court#General S Office
Detroit News

36th District judge 'unfit,' should be removed from bench, state commission says

Detroit ― A Detroit judge is "unfit" for the bench and should be removed from the position, according to a report from the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission. The commission determined each of 36th District Court Judge Kahlilia Davis's multiple acts of misconduct are "egregious in their own right," according to the organization's decision and recommendation for discipline that was released Friday night. Davis was accused of failing to record court proceedings, refusing to abide by a performance plan the court set up for her and blanketly dismissing cases from a specific process server because she did not trust him.
DETROIT, MI
suntimesnews.com

Missouri reports 6,636 new COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,636 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 23rd. That’s a drop of 1,456 from the previous week’s total or 18 percent. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve County...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KTLO

Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal

Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Washington Examiner

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy