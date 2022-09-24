ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County.

Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident.

The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway at a used car dealership shortly after 10:30 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they said Brown was found dead on the ground with a gunshot wound.

This is an active investigation, and this incident appears to be an isolated incident. No arrest has been made at this time.

At this time, police have not charged the owner with any crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

